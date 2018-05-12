Der Erfolg gibt den Organisatoren Jahr für Jahr Recht: Der ING-Night-Marathon vereint ein Lauf-Event und eine Riesen-Party unter einem Dach. Sehen Sie sich die besten Bilder und ein stimmungsreiches Video an.

Volksfest und Marathon zugleich

Teddy JAANS Der Erfolg gibt den Organisatoren Jahr für Jahr Recht: Der ING-Night-Marathon vereint ein Lauf-Event und eine Riesen-Party unter einem Dach. Sehen Sie sich die besten Bilder und ein stimmungsreiches Video an.

Wenn 16.000 Läufer und Läuferinnen an den Start eines Rennens gehen, ist dieses mit Sicherheit mehr, als ein sportliches Event. Der ING-Night-Marathon begeistert nicht nur Jahr für Jahr die Athleten und Athletinnen, auch für die Zuschauer ist der Abend einen Abstecher in die Hauptstadt wert.



Video-Filmer Morris Kemp fing mit seiner Kamera Eindrücke und Stimmung ein. Seinen Zusammenschnitt sehen Sie hier:

Aus sportlicher Sicht kann man den neuen Marathon-Streckenrekord des Kenianers Mark Kangogo von 2 Stunden12 Sekunden und 10 Sekunden zurückbehalten. Der Mann ließ ab Kilometer 25 die Konkurrenten hinter sich und verbesserte den Streckenrekord um 47 Sekunden. Bei den Damen konnte sich die Äthiopierin Lakelesh Feysa Dera als schnellste beweisen.

Bester Luxemburger wurde Alexander Frazer, beste Luxemburgerin ist Isabelle Hoffmann.

Klicken Sie sich ebenfalls durch die zahllosen Fotos, die die LW-Fotografen Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Matic Zorman, Anouk Antony und Guy Wolff schossen:

79 Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman

Musikgruppen, Samba-Ochester, Public Viewing-Screens und zahlreiche Imbiss- und Getränkestände sind nur einige der Attraktionen, die Tausende und Abertausende in die Hauptstadt locken. Ob sie gekommen waren, um Verwandte und Bekannte anzufeuern oder ob sie nur Teil einer der Partys sein wollten, die am Samstagabend die Oberstadt, die Petruss oder das Glacis-Feld in eine jährlich wiederkehrende Feierstimmung versetzen, sei dahingestellt. Fakt ist: Am Abend des Nachtmarathons findet, wie es Bürgermeisterin Lydie Polfer kurz vor dem Start treffend festhielt, eines der größten Volksfeste Luxemburgs statt.