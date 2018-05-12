Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

Nachrichten auf Deutsch Actualités en français Informações em português News in English
Volksfest und Marathon zugleich
Start / Leichtathletik, ING Night Marathon Luxembourg 2018 / 12.05.2018 / Luxexpo, Luxemburg / Foto: Christian Kemp

Volksfest und Marathon zugleich

Start / Leichtathletik, ING Night Marathon Luxembourg 2018 / 12.05.2018 / Luxexpo, Luxemburg / Foto: Christian Kemp
Der Erfolg gibt den Organisatoren Jahr für Jahr Recht: Der ING-Night-Marathon vereint ein Lauf-Event und eine Riesen-Party unter einem Dach. Sehen Sie sich die besten Bilder und ein stimmungsreiches Video an.
Lokales 79 1 12.05.2018

Volksfest und Marathon zugleich

Teddy JAANS
Teddy JAANS
Der Erfolg gibt den Organisatoren Jahr für Jahr Recht: Der ING-Night-Marathon vereint ein Lauf-Event und eine Riesen-Party unter einem Dach. Sehen Sie sich die besten Bilder und ein stimmungsreiches Video an.

Wenn 16.000 Läufer und Läuferinnen an den Start eines Rennens gehen, ist dieses mit Sicherheit mehr, als ein sportliches Event. Der ING-Night-Marathon begeistert nicht nur Jahr für Jahr die Athleten und Athletinnen, auch für die Zuschauer ist der Abend einen Abstecher in die Hauptstadt wert.

Video-Filmer Morris Kemp fing mit seiner Kamera Eindrücke und Stimmung ein. Seinen Zusammenschnitt sehen Sie hier:

Aus sportlicher Sicht kann man den neuen Marathon-Streckenrekord des Kenianers Mark Kangogo von 2 Stunden12 Sekunden und 10 Sekunden zurückbehalten. Der Mann ließ ab Kilometer 25 die Konkurrenten hinter sich und verbesserte den Streckenrekord um 47 Sekunden. Bei den Damen konnte sich die Äthiopierin Lakelesh Feysa Dera als schnellste beweisen.

Bester Luxemburger wurde Alexander Frazer, beste Luxemburgerin ist Isabelle Hoffmann.

Klicken Sie sich ebenfalls durch die zahllosen Fotos, die die LW-Fotografen Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Matic Zorman, Anouk Antony und Guy Wolff schossen:

79
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Bildergalerie
Bitte scrollen Sie nach unten,
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman
Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman

Musikgruppen, Samba-Ochester, Public Viewing-Screens und zahlreiche Imbiss- und Getränkestände sind nur einige der Attraktionen, die Tausende und Abertausende in die Hauptstadt locken. Ob sie gekommen waren, um Verwandte und Bekannte anzufeuern oder ob sie nur Teil einer der Partys sein wollten, die am Samstagabend die Oberstadt, die Petruss oder das Glacis-Feld in eine jährlich wiederkehrende Feierstimmung versetzen, sei dahingestellt. Fakt ist: Am Abend des Nachtmarathons findet, wie es Bürgermeisterin Lydie Polfer kurz vor dem Start treffend festhielt, eines der größten Volksfeste Luxemburgs statt.

Lesen Sie mehr zu diesem Thema

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Erdölprodukte werden teurer
Dass Benzin, Diesel und Heizöl miteinander teurer werden, kommt nicht alle Tage vor. Schuld ist diesmal die Hausse auf den Rohölmärkten.
Zum Themendienst-Bericht von Falk Zielke vom 16. Oktober 2015: Benzin oder Diesel? Diese beiden Verbrennungsmotoren sind in Deutschland nach wie vor weit verbreitet. Wann sich welcher Antrieb rechnet, hängt von vielen Faktoren ab. (Archivbild vom 09.06.2014/Die Veröffentlichung ist für dpa-Themendienst-Bezieher honorarfrei.) Foto: Silvia Marks
Die Mär von der Preiserhöhung
Welchen Einfluss würde die Inbetriebnahme der Joghurtfabrik auf den Wasserpreis haben? Eine Ministerin und ein Präsident eines Wassersyndikates sind sich uneins.
Die Joghurtfabrik ist in der Industriezone Wolser 1 geplant, in der Nähe der Betriebe Guardian Luxgard (l.) und ArcelorMittal Düdelingen (r.).
Farbenfrohes Quiltfestival
Seit Christhimmelfahrt und noch bis Sonntag geht im Kiischpelt das 8. Quiltfestival über die Bühne. Ein Event, das man nicht verpassen sollte.
Zum Themendienst-Bericht von Falk Zielke vom 16. Oktober 2015: Benzin oder Diesel? Diese beiden Verbrennungsmotoren sind in Deutschland nach wie vor weit verbreitet. Wann sich welcher Antrieb rechnet, hängt von vielen Faktoren ab. (Archivbild vom 09.06.2014/Die Veröffentlichung ist für dpa-Themendienst-Bezieher honorarfrei.) Foto: Silvia Marks

Erdölprodukte werden teurer

Dass Benzin, Diesel und Heizöl miteinander teurer werden, kommt nicht alle Tage vor. Schuld ist diesmal die Hausse auf den Rohölmärkten.
Lokales 11.05.2018

Tom Jungen: Joghurtfabrik wird Wasserpreis nicht ankurbeln

Lokales von Nicolas ANEN 6 Min. 11.05.2018
SES-Direktor Tom Levy - SES-Präsident Tom Jungen - Photo : Pierre Matgé

Tom Jungen: Joghurtfabrik wird Wasserpreis nicht ankurbeln

SES-Direktor Tom Levy - SES-Präsident Tom Jungen - Photo : Pierre Matgé
Die in Bettemburg geplante Joghurtfabrik wird keine Wasserpreiserhöhung bewirken. Davon sind SES-Präsident Tom Jungen und SES-Direktor Tom Levy überzeugt. Im Gegensatz zu Umweltministerin Carole Dieschbourg.
Lokales von Nicolas ANEN 6 Min. 11.05.2018

Die Mär von der Preiserhöhung

Kommentar Lokales von Nicolas ANEN 11.05.2018
Die Joghurtfabrik ist in der Industriezone Wolser 1 geplant, in der Nähe der Betriebe Guardian Luxgard (l.) und ArcelorMittal Düdelingen (r.).

Die Mär von der Preiserhöhung

Die Joghurtfabrik ist in der Industriezone Wolser 1 geplant, in der Nähe der Betriebe Guardian Luxgard (l.) und ArcelorMittal Düdelingen (r.).
Welchen Einfluss würde die Inbetriebnahme der Joghurtfabrik auf den Wasserpreis haben? Eine Ministerin und ein Präsident eines Wassersyndikates sind sich uneins.
Kommentar Lokales von Nicolas ANEN 11.05.2018

Drei Motorradfahrer gestürzt, einer schwer verletzt

Lokales 11.05.2018

Drei Motorradfahrer gestürzt, einer schwer verletzt

Am Freitag kam es zu gleich drei Unfällen, in die Motorradfahrer verwickelt waren. Ein Fahrer wurde dabei schwer verletzt.
Lokales 11.05.2018

Farbenfrohes Quiltfestival

Lokales 24 von Nico MULLER 11.05.2018

Farbenfrohes Quiltfestival

Seit Christhimmelfahrt und noch bis Sonntag geht im Kiischpelt das 8. Quiltfestival über die Bühne. Ein Event, das man nicht verpassen sollte.
Lokales 24 von Nico MULLER 11.05.2018