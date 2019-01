USA steuern auf längsten „Shutdown“ ihrer Geschichte zu AFP

US President Donald Trump speaks with Border Patrol agents and next to Sen.John Cornyn(L) R-TX near the Rio Grande after his visit to US Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas, on January 10, 2019. - Trump traveled to the US-Mexico border as part of his all-out offensive to build a wall, a day after he stormed out of negotiations when Democratic opponents refused to agree to fund the project in exchange for an end to a painful government shutdown. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)