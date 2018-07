Seltene Besucher auf Findel

🚒: Wëllkomm zu Lëtzebuerg! ✈️: Ciao Bella! Come stai? Thanks for your visit @vigilidelfuoco_officialpage . . #cgdis #visitluxembourg #avgeeks #bombardier #firefighter #luxairport . . Update: we did a research about their mission. Great cooperation indeed, the two Italian water bombers – Canadair CL-415 with capacity to carry 6,000 litres of water in one go – will help Sweden for eight days to fight the numerous wildfires. Thank you @vigilidelfuoco_officialpage for your commitment, great solidarity!😀🤝

