Der Täter ist wohl Islamist

(L to R) Norwegian Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Norwegian Minister of Culture and Gender Equality Anette Trettebergstuen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl visit the crime scene on June 25, 2022, in the aftermath of a shooting outside pubs and nightclubs in central Oslo killing two people injuring 21. (Photo by Javad Parsa / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT / �The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Javad Parsa has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [NORWAY OUT]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.�

AFP