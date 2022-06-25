Der Täter ist wohl Islamist

Bei der ersten großen Pride-Parade in Oslo sind zwei Menschen getötet worden. Der norwegische Geheimdienst geht von islamistischem Terror aus.
(dpa) - Es hätte der Auftakt zu einem ausgelassenen Party-Wochenende werden sollen - doch tödliche Schüsse eines mutmaßlichen Islamisten haben eine beliebte Schwulen-Bar in Oslo zu einem Ort des Schreckens gemacht. Im Zentrum der norwegischen Hauptstadt erschoss der Angreifer in der Nacht zum Samstag zwei Männer.Mindestens 21 weitere wurden nach Angaben der Polizei verletzt, zehn davon schwer. Der Geheimdienst PST stufte die Attacke als islamistischen Terroranschlag ein und erhöhte die Terrorwarnstufe auf die höchste Stufe.
Bei dem Angreifer, den die Polizei noch in der Nacht mithilfe von Zivilisten festnahm, soll es sich um einen Norweger mit iranischen Wurzeln handeln. Zwei Waffen - eine Pistole und ein Sturmgewehr - wurden beschlagnahmt. Man gehe stark von Hasskriminalität aus, hatte Polizeiinspektor Tore Soldal am Morgen erklärt. Ermittler Christian Hatlo sagte der norwegischen Zeitung „VG“, der 42-Jährige sei zuvor schon straffällig geworden und habe sich radikalisiert. In der Nacht durchsuchte die Polizei seine Wohnung.
(L to R) Norwegian Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Norwegian Minister of Culture and Gender Equality Anette Trettebergstuen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl visit the crime scene on June 25, 2022, in the aftermath of a shooting outside pubs and nightclubs in central Oslo killing two people injuring 21.
AFP
(L to R) Norwegian Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Norwegian Minister of Culture and Gender Equality Anette Trettebergstuen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl visit the crime scene on June 25, 2022, in the aftermath of a shooting outside pubs and nightclubs in central Oslo killing two people injuring 21.
AFP
Polizisten bewachen den Tatort vor einem Nachtclub in der norwegischen Hauptstadt Oslo. In der Nacht zum Sonntag wurden gegen 1.15 Uhr vor dem Londoner Pub im Zentrum von Oslo mehrere Schüsse abgefeuert. Nach Angaben der Polizei werden mehrere Personen verletzt. Foto: Javad M. Parsa/NTB/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Javad M. Parsa/NTB/dpa
Menschen trauern am Tatort nach tödlichen Schüssen in Oslo. Im Zentrum der norwegischen Hauptstadt hatte ein mutmaßlicher Einzeltäter in der Nacht zum 25.06.22 in einer Schwulenbar und deren Umgebung auf Menschen geschossen. Die Behörden ermitteln wegen Terrorverdachts. Foto: Terje Pedersen/NTB/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Terje Pedersen/NTB/dpa
People with Pride flags stand near the London pub and lay flowers on June 25, 2022, in the aftermath of a shooting outside pubs and nightclubs in central Oslo killing two people injuring 21. - The Pride march that was due to take place in Norway's capital Oslo on Saturday afternoon has been called off after deadly overnight shootings, including near a gay bar, organisers said.
AFP
People with Pride flags stand near the London pub and lay flowers on June 25, 2022, in the aftermath of a shooting outside pubs and nightclubs in central Oslo killing two people injuring 21. - The Pride march that was due to take place in Norway's capital Oslo on Saturday afternoon has been called off after deadly overnight shootings, including near a gay bar, organisers said.
AFP
„Eine brutale Attacke auf Unschuldige“
Der Nachtclub „London Pub“ - das Hauptziel der Angriffe - gilt in Oslo als beliebter Treffpunkt für Schwule, Lesben und andere Angehörige der queeren Szene. Auf der eigenen Internetseite beschreibt sich der Club als beste „Gay Bar“ der Stadt und „Schwules Hauptquartier seit 1979“. Eigentlich wollten dort viele ins Wochenende hineinfeiern: Am Samstag hätte in Oslo nach Absagen wegen der Corona-Pandemie erstmals wieder eine „Pride-Parade“ stattfinden sollen - sie fiel jetzt wieder aus.
Die Schwulen-Bar war jedoch nicht der einzige Tatort. Auch an anderen Orten der Partymeile fielen in den frühen Stunden des Samstags Schüsse. Ministerpräsident Jonas Gahr Støre versicherte der queeren Gemeinschaft: „Wir stehen an eurer Seite.“ Weiter sagte er nachmittags vor Journalisten: „Als der Angreifer zu schießen begann, verwandelte sich alles von Freude, Lachen und Liebe in Hass, Kugeln und Mord.“ Wieder einmal sei das Land von einer brutalen Attacke auf Unschuldige getroffen worden. Eigentlich gilt Norwegen als friedliches Land. Doch der rechtsextrem motivierte Terroranschlag vor elf Jahren auf der Insel Utøya mit 77 Todesopfern hat eine tiefe Wunde in dieses Gefühl der Sicherheit gerissen.
Gesamte Veranstaltung abgesagt
Die erneute Gewalt löste in Norwegen und darüber hinaus Entsetzen aus. König Harald V. (85) rief seine Landsleute auf, zusammenzustehen. Es gelte, gemeinsame Werte wie Freiheit, Diversität und Respekt füreinander hochzuhalten, damit alle sich sicher fühlen könnten. Die frühere konservative Regierungschefin Erna Solberg sagte, die Freiheit, zu lieben, wen immer man möge, sei attackiert worden.
Police works at a crime scene on June 25, 2022, in the aftermath of a shooting outside pubs and nightclubs in central Oslo killing two people injuring 21. - Police said a suspect had been arrested following the shootings, which occurred around 1:00 am (2300 GMT Friday) in three locations, including a gay bar, in the centre of the Norwegian capital. Police reported two dead and 14 wounded, said two weapons had been seized and are "investigating the events as a terrorist act".
AFP
Police works at a crime scene on June 25, 2022, in the aftermath of a shooting outside pubs and nightclubs in central Oslo killing two people injuring 21. - Police said a suspect had been arrested following the shootings, which occurred around 1:00 am (2300 GMT Friday) in three locations, including a gay bar, in the centre of the Norwegian capital. Police reported two dead and 14 wounded, and said two weapons had been seized.
AFP
Norwegian police officers stand guard in the streets of central Oslo between security tape lines, on June 25, 2022, after shots were fired outside the London pub, killing two people. - Police said a suspect had been arrested following the shootings, which occurred around 1:00 am (2300 GMT Friday) in three locations, including a gay bar, in the centre of the Norwegian capital. Police reported two dead and 14 wounded, and said two weapons had been seized.
AFP
The body of victim is carried from a crime scene on June 25, 2022, in the aftermath of a shooting outside pubs and nightclubs in central Oslo killing two people injuring 21. - Police said a suspect had been arrested following the shootings, which occurred around 1:00 am (2300 GMT Friday) in three locations, including a gay bar, in the centre of the Norwegian capital. Police reported two dead and 14 wounded, said two weapons had been seized and are "investigating the events as a terrorist act".
AFP
(L to R) Norwegian Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Norwegian Minister of Culture and Gender Equality Anette Trettebergstuen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl visit the crime scene on June 25, 2022, in the aftermath of a shooting outside pubs and nightclubs in central Oslo killing two people injuring 21.
AFP
Die Organisatoren von Oslos „Pride Parade“, die eigentlich am Samstag ihre 40. Parade feiern wollten, sagten auf Anraten der Polizei die gesamte Veranstaltung ab. „Wir werden bald wieder stolz und sichtbar sein“, sagte „Pride“-Chefin Kristin Haugsevje. Nun wolle man aber innehalten und den Angehörigen der Opfer Liebe und gute Wünsche senden. Am Nachmittag versammelten sich NRK zufolge dennoch einige Tausende und zogen durch die Straßen von Oslo, wo die Parade hätte stattfinden sollen.
„Nicht in unserem Oslo“
Oslos Bürgermeisterin Marianne Borgen hatte erst am Freitagabend davon berichtet, wie sehr sich die Stadt nach Jahren der Pandemie auf die Parade freue. Regenbohnen-Fahnen säumten auch am Samstag noch ganz Oslo - nicht nur Restaurants und Bars, auch Botschaften und offizielle Gebäude. Am Vorabend des geplanten Spektakels hatte es in der Stadt vielerorts bereits Feiern bis tief in die Nacht gegeben. Selbst kurz vor Mitternacht war es in der Juni-Nacht noch nicht ganz dunkel.
Rund um den „London Pub“ verwandelte sich nach den ersten Schüssen die ausgelassene Stimmung dann aber in Panik und Verzweiflung, wie ein NRK-Journalist berichtete, der am Ort des Geschehens war. Er habe auf der Straße die Toten gesehen und Einsatzkräfte bei ihrem Versuch, die Verletzten schnellstmöglich zu versorgen.
Jonas Nilsen Sripilom, der eigentlich in den „London Pub“ kommen wollte, aber dann zu einer anderen Party ging, konnte kaum glauben, als er von den Angriffen hörte. „Nicht in unserem Oslo.“ Die Tat zeige, dass die Pride-Parade noch immer ihren Grund habe, sagte Sripilom dem Sender NRK. „Da geht es nicht nur um Spaß und darum, sich mit Glitzer und Farben zu schmücken. Wir marschieren, weil wir gehasst werden. Der Kampf ist noch nicht vorbei.“
