Reisetrends: Wieder in die Ferne schweifen

View this post on Instagram

Mortsafes: A way to keep body snatchers out, or zombies in? It’s actually the first option, no matter what the internet will have you think 🧟‍♀️ Mortsafes were used all throughout Scotland to keep resurrection men away from deceased loved ones. As a side note: I’ll be in Scotland in three weeks! #scotland #cemetery #cemeteryphotography #cemetery_nation #cemetery_shots #cemeterylovers #taphophilia #taphophile #taphophiles_only #edinburgh #burkeandhare #bodysnatcher #edinburghlife #scotlandtravel #scotland_insta #weirdtravel #weirdhistory #strangeandunusual #darkhistory #darktourism #darktourist #hauntedplaces #hauntedcemetery #ghost #ghoststories #ghostsofthepast #paranormal #paranormaltravels #supernatural #zombie