Frage des Tages

An Apple iPhone Xs Max (R) and iPhone Xs rest on a table during a launch event on September 12, 2018, in Cupertino, California. - New iPhones set to be unveiled Wednesday offer Apple a chance for fresh momentum in a sputtering smartphone market as the California tech giant moves into new products and services to diversify.Apple was expected to introduce three new iPhone models at its media event at its Cupertino campus, notably seeking to strengthen its position in the premium smartphone market a year after launching its $1,000 iPhone X. (Photo by NOAH BERGER / AFP)

AFP
An Apple iPhone Xs Max (R) and iPhone Xs rest on a table during a launch event on September 12, 2018, in Cupertino, California. - New iPhones set to be unveiled Wednesday offer Apple a chance for fresh momentum in a sputtering smartphone market as the California tech giant moves into new products and services to diversify.Apple was expected to introduce three new iPhone models at its media event at its Cupertino campus, notably seeking to strengthen its position in the premium smartphone market a year after launching its $1,000 iPhone X. (Photo by NOAH BERGER / AFP)
Apple hat am Mittwoch neue Produkte vorgestellt - drei neue, große iPhones und eine Uhr, die ein EKG schreiben kann. Sind Sie Apple-Fan?
Apple hat am Mittwoch neue Produkte vorgestellt - drei neue, große iPhones und eine Uhr, die ein EKG schreiben kann. Sind Sie Apple-Fan?



Der nächste Sommer kommt bestimmt
In diesem Sommer wurden Balkon, Terrasse und Garten in Luxemburg zum Freiluft-Wohnzimmer. Schon seit längerem setzen viele auf hochwertige Gartenmöbel. Das wird sich 2019 noch steigern.
HANDOUT - Zum Themendienst-Bericht von Simone Andrea Mayer vom 3. September 2018: Grau ist die Farbe dieser und der kommenden Gartensaison. Auch Sieger Möbel setzt bei seiner neuen Serie der Stapel- und Klappsessel Salerno darauf. Foto: Sieger Möbel/dpa-tmn - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit dem genannten Text und nur bei vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits - Honorarfrei nur für Bezieher des dpa-Themendienstes +++ dpa-Themendienst +++
„Wir folgen niemandem“
Das Label der The-Kooples-Gründer Alexandre, Laurent und Raphaël Elicha steht für französischen Rockstar-Chic mit einer Prise kalifornischem Boho-Charme. Und sie selbst sind ihre besten Aushängeschilder.
Laurent, Alexandre und Raphaël Elicha (v.l.n.r.)
Schärfer, bunter, smarter
Auf der Internationalen Funkausstellung 2018 in Berlin geht es vor allem um TV-Bildqualität und die Kommunikation der Geräte.
Gute Seifen, schlechte Seifen
In Zeiten von Spülmaschinen wird das Handspülmittel zur Waffe gegen hartnäckigsten Schmutz und zur Seife für die Hände. Die Stiftung Warentest hat 26 Produkte getestet - mit bedenklichem Ergebnis.
Zu unergiebig, zu wenig Reinigungskraft: Viele Spülmittel für die Handwäsche von Geschirr sind bei einem Test der Stiftung Warentest durchgefallen.

„Ich führe ein kleines Familienunternehmen“

Oft kümmern sich Frauen neben dem Job noch um viele - für andere unsichtbare - Dinge, die im Alltag anfallen. Das zu ändern, ist nicht leicht - und vor allem unbequem.
In diesem Sommer wurden Balkon, Terrasse und Garten in Luxemburg zum Freiluft-Wohnzimmer. Schon seit längerem setzen viele auf hochwertige Gartenmöbel. Das wird sich 2019 noch steigern.
Das Label der The-Kooples-Gründer Alexandre, Laurent und Raphaël Elicha steht für französischen Rockstar-Chic mit einer Prise kalifornischem Boho-Charme. Und sie selbst sind ihre besten Aushängeschilder.
Auf der Internationalen Funkausstellung 2018 in Berlin geht es vor allem um TV-Bildqualität und die Kommunikation der Geräte.
In Zeiten von Spülmaschinen wird das Handspülmittel zur Waffe gegen hartnäckigsten Schmutz und zur Seife für die Hände. Die Stiftung Warentest hat 26 Produkte getestet - mit bedenklichem Ergebnis.
