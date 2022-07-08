Von Chanel über Dior bis Iris van Herpen: Die französische Hauptstadt stand in dieser Woche erneut im Zeichen der Kreativität.

Haute Couture aus Paris

Diese modischen Highlights erwarten uns im Herbst

Von Chanel über Dior bis Iris van Herpen: Die französische Hauptstadt stand in dieser Woche erneut im Zeichen der Kreativität.

(LW) - Die Haute-Couture-Schauen lockten in den vergangenen Tagen erneut das Fachpublikum, Stars und Influencer an die Seine. Die exklusive, handgefertigte und vor allem vor Kreativität sprühende Mode für die kommende Herbst/Winter-Saison sorgte für Begeisterung. Leisten kann sich diese wiederum nur ein Bruchteil der anwesenden Gäste am Laufsteg, denn die Kostbarkeiten aus den Ateliers sind weitaus teurer als die Prêt-à-porter-Ware - und daher nur für einen kleinen Kundenkreis überhaupt erschwinglich.

Chanel

18 Chanel Foto: AFP

Dior

9 Christian Dior Foto: AFP

Iris Van Herpen

12 Iris Van Herpen Foto: AFP

Schiaparelli

12 Schiaparelli Foto: AFP

Rahul Mishra

20 Rahul Mishra Foto: AFP

Giambattista Valli

27 Giambattista Valli Foto: AFP

Alexis Mabille

17 Alexis Mabille Foto: AFP

Alexandre Vauthier

18 Alexandre Vauthier Foto: AFP

Ronald van der Kemp (RVDK)

23 Ronald van der Kemp (RVDK) Foto: AFP

Franck Sorbier

9 Franck Sorbier Foto: AFP

Elie Saab

17 Elie Saab Foto: AFP

Fendi

21 Fendi Couture Foto: AFP

Juana Martín

15 Juana Martín Foto: AFP

