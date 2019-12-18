Kultur 29 Heute um 15:14
Wochenrückblick: Schöne, bunte Kulturwelt
TOPSHOT - A Gnawa traditional group performs in the city of Essaouira on December 14, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
Kultur 29 Heute um 15:14
Wochenrückblick: Schöne, bunte Kulturwelt
Ein fotografischer Wochenrückblick, der zeigt, wie vielfältig und vital die Kreatviszene ist
7
A picture taken on December 10, 2019 shows a sample of handcrafted Christmas tree decoration named LAB at the International Glass Art Center (CIAV), in Meisenthal, eastern France. - Following with the success of its Christmas balls and by a vast project to renovate its site, the Meisenthal glassworks (Moselle) endeavors to give new life to a deindustrialized region, former stronghold of glass art. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
AFP
Bildergalerie
Bitte scrollen Sie nach unten,
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
3
British architect Lord Norman Foster attends a press conference to present a new project to restore the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum in the Spanish Basque city of Bilbao on December 16, 2019. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
AFP
Bildergalerie
Bitte scrollen Sie nach unten,
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
AFP
AFP
AFP
Klicken Sie auf ein Bild, um die Galerie zu öffnen
5
TOPSHOT - Artists perform on a float during the Light Festival parade in San Jose, Costa Rica on December 14, 2019. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
AFP
Bildergalerie
Bitte scrollen Sie nach unten,
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
8
Iraqi workers build scaffolding during the reconstruction of "Al-Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex including the 12th century mosque and its 8th century leaning minaret dubbed "Al-Hadba" or "the hunchback", was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
AFP
Bildergalerie
Bitte scrollen Sie nach unten,
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
6
TOPSHOT - A Gnawa traditional group performs in the city of Essaouira on December 14, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
AFP
Bildergalerie
Bitte scrollen Sie nach unten,
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
Lust auf noch mehr Wort?
7 Tage gratis testen
E-Mail-Adresse eingeben und alle Inhalte auf wort.lu lesen.
Fast fertig...
Um die Anmeldung abzuschließen, klicken Sie bitte auf den Link in der E-Mail, die wir Ihnen gerade gesendet haben.