Wochenrückblick: Schöne, bunte Kulturwelt
Kultur 29 Heute um 15:14

Wochenrückblick: Schöne, bunte Kulturwelt

TOPSHOT - A Gnawa traditional group performs in the city of Essaouira on December 14, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

Wochenrückblick: Schöne, bunte Kulturwelt

TOPSHOT - A Gnawa traditional group performs in the city of Essaouira on December 14, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
AFP
Ein fotografischer Wochenrückblick, der zeigt, wie vielfältig und vital die Kreatviszene ist
Kultur 29 Heute um 15:14

Wochenrückblick: Schöne, bunte Kulturwelt

Ein fotografischer Wochenrückblick, der zeigt, wie vielfältig und vital die Kreatviszene ist


A picture taken on December 10, 2019 shows a sample of handcrafted Christmas tree decoration named LAB at the International Glass Art Center (CIAV), in Meisenthal, eastern France. - Following with the success of its Christmas balls and by a vast project to renovate its site, the Meisenthal glassworks (Moselle) endeavors to give new life to a deindustrialized region, former stronghold of glass art. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
AFP
A picture taken on December 10, 2019 shows a sample of handcrafted Christmas tree decoration named LAB at the International Glass Art Center (CIAV), in Meisenthal, eastern France. - Following with the success of its Christmas balls and by a vast project to renovate its site, the Meisenthal glassworks (Moselle) endeavors to give new life to a deindustrialized region, former stronghold of glass art. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
A picture taken on December 10, 2019 shows a sample of handcrafted Christmas tree decoration named LAB at the International Glass Art Center (CIAV), in Meisenthal, eastern France. - Following with the success of its Christmas balls and by a vast project to renovate its site, the Meisenthal glassworks (Moselle) endeavors to give new life to a deindustrialized region, former stronghold of glass art. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
AFP
A glassmaker works on a handcrafted Christmas tree decoration named LAB at the International Glass Art Center (CIAV), in Meisenthal, eastern France on December 10, 2019. - Following with the success of its Christmas balls and by a vast project to renovate its site, the Meisenthal glassworks (Moselle) endeavors to give new life to a deindustrialized region, former stronghold of glass art. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
A glassmaker works on a handcrafted Christmas tree decoration named LAB at the International Glass Art Center (CIAV), in Meisenthal, eastern France on December 10, 2019. - Following with the success of its Christmas balls and by a vast project to renovate its site, the Meisenthal glassworks (Moselle) endeavors to give new life to a deindustrialized region, former stronghold of glass art. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
AFP
A glassmaker works on a handcrafted Christmas tree decoration named LAB at the International Glass Art Center (CIAV), in Meisenthal, eastern France on December 10, 2019. - Following with the success of its Christmas balls and by a vast project to renovate its site, the Meisenthal glassworks (Moselle) endeavors to give new life to a deindustrialized region, former stronghold of glass art. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
A glassmaker works on a handcrafted Christmas tree decoration named LAB at the International Glass Art Center (CIAV), in Meisenthal, eastern France on December 10, 2019. - Following with the success of its Christmas balls and by a vast project to renovate its site, the Meisenthal glassworks (Moselle) endeavors to give new life to a deindustrialized region, former stronghold of glass art. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
AFP
A glassmaker works on a handcrafted Christmas tree decoration named LAB at the International Glass Art Center (CIAV), in Meisenthal, eastern France on December 10, 2019. - Following with the success of its Christmas balls and by a vast project to renovate its site, the Meisenthal glassworks (Moselle) endeavors to give new life to a deindustrialized region, former stronghold of glass art. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
A glassmaker works on a handcrafted Christmas tree decoration named LAB at the International Glass Art Center (CIAV), in Meisenthal, eastern France on December 10, 2019. - Following with the success of its Christmas balls and by a vast project to renovate its site, the Meisenthal glassworks (Moselle) endeavors to give new life to a deindustrialized region, former stronghold of glass art. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
AFP
A glassmaker works on a handcrafted Christmas tree decoration named LAB at the International Glass Art Center (CIAV), in Meisenthal, eastern France on December 10, 2019. - Following with the success of its Christmas balls and by a vast project to renovate its site, the Meisenthal glassworks (Moselle) endeavors to give new life to a deindustrialized region, former stronghold of glass art. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
A glassmaker works on a handcrafted Christmas tree decoration named LAB at the International Glass Art Center (CIAV), in Meisenthal, eastern France on December 10, 2019. - Following with the success of its Christmas balls and by a vast project to renovate its site, the Meisenthal glassworks (Moselle) endeavors to give new life to a deindustrialized region, former stronghold of glass art. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
AFP
A picture taken on December 10, 2019 shows samples of handcrafted Christmas tree decorations named LAB at the International Glass Art Center (CIAV), in Meisenthal, eastern France. - Following with the success of its Christmas balls and by a vast project to renovate its site, the Meisenthal glassworks (Moselle) endeavors to give new life to a deindustrialized region, former stronghold of glass art. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
A picture taken on December 10, 2019 shows samples of handcrafted Christmas tree decorations named LAB at the International Glass Art Center (CIAV), in Meisenthal, eastern France. - Following with the success of its Christmas balls and by a vast project to renovate its site, the Meisenthal glassworks (Moselle) endeavors to give new life to a deindustrialized region, former stronghold of glass art. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
AFP
A picture taken on December 10, 2019 shows production samples at the International Glass Art Center (CIAV), in Meisenthal, eastern France. - Following with the success of its Christmas balls and by a vast project to renovate its site, the Meisenthal glassworks (Moselle) endeavors to give new life to a deindustrialized region, former stronghold of glass art. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
A picture taken on December 10, 2019 shows production samples at the International Glass Art Center (CIAV), in Meisenthal, eastern France. - Following with the success of its Christmas balls and by a vast project to renovate its site, the Meisenthal glassworks (Moselle) endeavors to give new life to a deindustrialized region, former stronghold of glass art. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
AFP


British architect Lord Norman Foster attends a press conference to present a new project to restore the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum in the Spanish Basque city of Bilbao on December 16, 2019. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
AFP
British architect Lord Norman Foster attends a press conference to present a new project to restore the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum in the Spanish Basque city of Bilbao on December 16, 2019. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
British architect Lord Norman Foster attends a press conference to present a new project to restore the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum in the Spanish Basque city of Bilbao on December 16, 2019. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
AFP
TOPSHOT - Irish rock band U2 perform during a concert at the D.Y. Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 15, 2019. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
TOPSHOT - Irish rock band U2 perform during a concert at the D.Y. Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 15, 2019. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
AFP
TOPSHOT - English actress Daisy Ridley arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 16, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
TOPSHOT - English actress Daisy Ridley arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 16, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
AFP


Klicken Sie auf ein Bild, um die Galerie zu öffnen
TOPSHOT - Artists perform on a float during the Light Festival parade in San Jose, Costa Rica on December 14, 2019. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
AFP
TOPSHOT - Artists perform on a float during the Light Festival parade in San Jose, Costa Rica on December 14, 2019. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
TOPSHOT - Artists perform on a float during the Light Festival parade in San Jose, Costa Rica on December 14, 2019. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
AFP
A float takes part of the Light Festival parade in San Jose, Costa Rica on December 14, 2019. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
A float takes part of the Light Festival parade in San Jose, Costa Rica on December 14, 2019. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
AFP
TOPSHOT - A reveler takes part of the Light Festival parade in San Jose, Costa Rica on December 14, 2019. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
TOPSHOT - A reveler takes part of the Light Festival parade in San Jose, Costa Rica on December 14, 2019. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
AFP
A reveler performs on a float during the Light Festival parade in San Jose, Costa Rica on December 14, 2019. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
A reveler performs on a float during the Light Festival parade in San Jose, Costa Rica on December 14, 2019. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
AFP
TOPSHOT - Revelers take part of the Light Festival parade in San Jose, Costa Rica on December 14, 2019. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
TOPSHOT - Revelers take part of the Light Festival parade in San Jose, Costa Rica on December 14, 2019. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
AFP


Iraqi workers build scaffolding during the reconstruction of "Al-Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex including the 12th century mosque and its 8th century leaning minaret dubbed "Al-Hadba" or "the hunchback", was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
AFP
Iraqi workers build scaffolding during the reconstruction of "Al-Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex including the 12th century mosque and its 8th century leaning minaret dubbed "Al-Hadba" or "the hunchback", was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
Iraqi workers build scaffolding during the reconstruction of "Al-Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex including the 12th century mosque and its 8th century leaning minaret dubbed "Al-Hadba" or "the hunchback", was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
AFP
An Iraqi worker clears rubble during the reconstruction of the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex including the 12th century mosque and its 8th century leaning minaret dubbed "Al-Hadba" or "the hunchback", was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
An Iraqi worker clears rubble during the reconstruction of the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex including the 12th century mosque and its 8th century leaning minaret dubbed "Al-Hadba" or "the hunchback", was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
AFP
An Iraqi worker clears rubble during the reconstruction of the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex including the 12th century mosque and its 8th century leaning minaret dubbed "Al-Hadba" or "the hunchback", was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
An Iraqi worker clears rubble during the reconstruction of the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex including the 12th century mosque and its 8th century leaning minaret dubbed "Al-Hadba" or "the hunchback", was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
AFP
Iraqi workers prepare scaffolds during the reconstruction of the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex including the 12th century mosque and its 8th century leaning minaret dubbed "Al-Hadba" or "the hunchback", was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
Iraqi workers prepare scaffolds during the reconstruction of the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex including the 12th century mosque and its 8th century leaning minaret dubbed "Al-Hadba" or "the hunchback", was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
AFP
Fragments of rubble collected to be re-used are seen during the reconstruction of Iraq's the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri and its adjoining "Al-Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex whose minaret dates back to the 8th century, was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
Fragments of rubble collected to be re-used are seen during the reconstruction of Iraq's the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri and its adjoining "Al-Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex whose minaret dates back to the 8th century, was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
AFP
Iraqi workers cut stones during the reconstruction of the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri and its adjoining "Al-Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex including the 12th century mosque and its 8th century minaret dubbed "Al-Hadba" or "the hunchback", was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
Iraqi workers cut stones during the reconstruction of the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri and its adjoining "Al-Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex including the 12th century mosque and its 8th century minaret dubbed "Al-Hadba" or "the hunchback", was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
AFP
Iraqi workers build wooden supporting structures during the reconstruction of "Al-Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex including the 12th century mosque and its 8th century leaning minaret dubbed "Al-Hadba" or "the hunchback", was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
Iraqi workers build wooden supporting structures during the reconstruction of "Al-Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex including the 12th century mosque and its 8th century leaning minaret dubbed "Al-Hadba" or "the hunchback", was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
AFP
TOPSHOT - An Iraqi worker enters the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri during the complex's reconstruction in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. - The famed complex including the 12th century mosque and its 8th century leaning minaret dubbed "Al-Hadba" or "the hunchback", was where the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" after sweeping into Mosul in 2014. It was ravaged three years later in the final, most brutal stages of the months-long fight against IS, before rebuilding works started in mid-December 2018. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
TOPSHOT - An Iraqi worker enters the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri during the complex's reconstruction in Mosul�s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. -
AFP


TOPSHOT - A Gnawa traditional group performs in the city of Essaouira on December 14, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
AFP
TOPSHOT - A Gnawa traditional group performs in the city of Essaouira on December 14, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
TOPSHOT - A Gnawa traditional group performs in the city of Essaouira on December 14, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
AFP
A Gnawa traditional group performs in the city of Essaouira on December 14, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
A Gnawa traditional group performs in the city of Essaouira on December 14, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
AFP
A Gnawa traditional group performs in the city of Essaouira on December 14, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
A Gnawa traditional group performs in the city of Essaouira on December 14, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
AFP
A Gnawa master performs in his studio in the city of Essaouira on December 13, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
A Gnawa master performs in his studio in the city of Essaouira on December 13, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
AFP
A Gnawa traditional group performs in the city of Essaouira on December 14, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
A Gnawa traditional group performs in the city of Essaouira on December 14, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
AFP
A Gnawa traditional group performs in the city of Essaouira on December 14, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
A Gnawa traditional group performs in the city of Essaouira on December 14, 2019, to celebrate the decision of adding the Gnawa culture to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. - Gnawa culture, a centuries-old Moroccan practice rooted in music, African rituals and Sufi traditions, was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity earlier in the week. Gnawa refers to a "set of musical productions, fraternal practices and therapeutic rituals where the secular mixes with the sacred", according to the nomination submitted by Morocco. Often dressed in colourful outfits, Gnawa musicians play the guenbri, a type of lute with three strings, accompanied by steel castanets called krakebs. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
AFP


