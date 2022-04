Will Smith wird von Oscar-Verleihungen ausgeschlossen

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 27, 2022, US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. - Academy governors on Friday began talks over sanctions against Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, with board members Steven Spielberg and Whoopi Goldberg among those invited to rule on the actor's fate. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

AFP