Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Francophonie ou Francophobie?
Editorial Kultur 2 Min. Vor 25 Minuten
Exklusiv für Abonnenten
Editorial

Francophonie ou Francophobie?

Une rue à Gasperich pour afficher notre attachement à la Francophonie. Le français n’appartient pas à la France, mais aux 300 millions de locuteurs de cette langue à la fois riche, difficile et capricieuse.
Editorial

Francophonie ou Francophobie?

Une rue à Gasperich pour afficher notre attachement à la Francophonie. Le français n’appartient pas à la France, mais aux 300 millions de locuteurs de cette langue à la fois riche, difficile et capricieuse.
Photo: Pierre Matgé
Alors que nos aïeux maîtrisaient bien le français, nous méprisons cette langue. Mais pourquoi donc?
Editorial Kultur 2 Min. Vor 25 Minuten
Exklusiv für Abonnenten
Editorial

Francophonie ou Francophobie?

Marc THILL
Marc THILL
 Alors que nos aïeux maîtrisaient bien le français, nous méprisons cette langue. Mais pourquoi donc?
Direkt weiterlesen?

Für nur 1,90€ pro Woche können Sie diesen Artikel „Francophonie ou Francophobie?“ lesen und erhalten Zugang zu allen Artikeln.

  • Immer und überall bestens informiert
  • Rund um die Uhr Zugriff auf unsere Premium-Artikel
  • Gratis Newsapp für Ihr Smartphone und Tablet
Zu den Abonnements

Bereits Abonnent? Hier einloggen.

Lesen Sie mehr zu diesem Thema

Le journaliste et auteur Gaston Carré rend hommage à la poétesse Anise Koltz qui vient de nous quitter à l'âge de 94 ans.
Soziale Netzwerke sind weiche Drogen
Handy raus aus der Schule
Facebook reißt die Gesellschaft auseinander, aber in Luxemburgs Schulen werden die Fragilsten mit Smartphone und Tablet angefüttert.
Ce ne sont pas les banques et les fiduciaires qui font la seule richesse de notre pays, ce sont les artistes qui font notre fierté, ici et à l’étranger. Alors écoutons-les!
La culture et ceux qui la portent, l'acteur, le musicien, le créateur, font la richesse de notre pays.

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Konzert im virtuellen Raum
Pixelglück kommt nicht auf
Warum das groß angekündigte Event um den Auftritt des OPL im „Megaverse“ wenig Freude macht.
Er gilt als Frauenheld und einer der stilprägendsten Sänger seiner Epoche: Serge Gainsbourg. Am Freitag und Samstag schlüpft Dominique Horwitz im TNL in die Haut des berühmten Chansonniers ...
Clement studiert in Köln. Das Album ist ein erster Fingerzeig auf seine musikalische Bandbreite.
Wird er das neue Luxemburger Gesicht am Jazz-Schlagzeug? Zumindest mit dem ersten großen Höreindruck will Mathieu Clement punkten.
Kultur 3 von Daniel CONRAD 4 Min. 16.03.2023
Konzert im virtuellen Raum

Pixelglück kommt nicht auf

Kultur 2 von Daniel CONRAD 3 Min. 16.03.2023
Konzert im virtuellen Raum

Pixelglück kommt nicht auf

Warum das groß angekündigte Event um den Auftritt des OPL im „Megaverse“ wenig Freude macht.
Kultur 2 von Daniel CONRAD 3 Min. 16.03.2023
Kultur 16.03.2023
Er gilt als Frauenheld und einer der stilprägendsten Sänger seiner Epoche: Serge Gainsbourg. Am Freitag und Samstag schlüpft Dominique Horwitz im TNL in die Haut des berühmten Chansonniers ...
Kultur 16.03.2023
Kultur 3 von Nora SCHLOESSER 4 Min. 16.03.2023
Frank Hoffmann inszeniert „Café Terminus“ im Nationaltheater. Ein klischeehaftes Stück, das zwar anwidert, doch letztlich Denkanstöße liefert.
Kultur 3 von Nora SCHLOESSER 4 Min. 16.03.2023
Kultur 3 von Gaston CARRÉ 5 Min. 15.03.2023
«Les Éléments et les Furies»: le maître catalan et son Concert des Nations ont joué Rebel, Gluck et Telemann
Kultur 3 von Gaston CARRÉ 5 Min. 15.03.2023
Direkt weiterlesen?

Für nur 1,90€ pro Woche können Sie diesen Artikel „Francophonie ou Francophobie?“ lesen und erhalten Zugang zu allen Artikeln.

  • Immer und überall bestens informiert
  • Rund um die Uhr Zugriff auf unsere Premium-Artikel
  • Gratis Newsapp für Ihr Smartphone und Tablet
Zu den Abonnements

Bereits Abonnent? Hier einloggen.