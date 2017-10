(FILES) Photo dated February 3, 2008 shows US musician Tom Petty performing during halftime at Super Bowl XLII at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. US police said on April 17, 2012 they had recovered five guitars stolen belonging to Tom Petty and Heartbreakers, earning them thanks from the US music veteran who is about to launch his latest tour. Petty had offered a $7,500 reward for information leading to the recovery of the guitars, including one of Petty's vintage, 12-string Rickenbackers, which helped the band produce its signature sound. AFP PHOTO/FILES/Timothy A. CLARY

