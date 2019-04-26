Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Indiefestival „Out of the Crowd" zieht hunderte Musikfans an
Elf Bands hatten sich angekündigt und die Musikliebhaber kamen: Am Samstagabend ging die 16. Ausgabe des "Out of the Crowd"-Festivals in der Kulturfabrik über die Bühne.
Kultur 31 1 Heute um 11:45

Indiefestival „Out of the Crowd" zieht hunderte Musikfans an

The Choppy Bumpy Peaches aus Luxemburg und Built To Spill aus den USA - am Samstagabend ging die 16. Ausgabe des "Out of the Crowd"-Festivals über die Bühne. Elf Bands hatten sich angekündigt und die Musikliebhaber kamen zahlreich.

Das diesjährige Line-up „Out of the Crowd“ in der Kulturfabrik bot am Samstagabend eine internationale Bandbreite an Bands und Solokünstlern. Angekündigt hatten sich unter anderem die Indieband Built To Spill aus den USA, Peter Kernel mit Post-Punk aus der Schweiz, Town Portal aus Dänemark und Lysistrata mit Post-Hardcore aus Frankreich. 

31
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Foto: Matic Zorman
Bildergalerie
Bitte scrollen Sie nach unten,
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette.
Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman

Aus der hiesigen Szene standen auch The Choppy Bumpy Peaches auf dem Programm, die den Musikreigen dann auch gleich als erste Band eröffneten. Los ging es schon um 16 Uhr. Das Luxemburger Quartett Klein bereitete den Fans später eine Mischung aus Jazz und Post-Rock, dann gaben Jayle Jayle aus den USA ihren dunklen Goth Post-Rock zum Besten.

Als Headliner sorgten gegen 23 Uhr Beak aus Großbritannien für Stimmung. Die britische Elektro-Band um Geoff Barrow von Portishead, ihrerseits Pioniere des Trip Hop, steht für experimentellen Krautrock. 

360 Videos werden hier nicht unterstützt. Wechseln Sie in die Youtube App, um das Video anzusehen.

Der Abend ging schließlich nach Mitternacht mit einem groovigen und psychedelischen DJ-Set von Ratelach zu Ende.  

Lesen Sie mehr zu diesem Thema

Neue Momentaufnahmen von Norah Jones
Mit der neuen Platte „Begin Again“ zeigt Norah Jones in sieben Songs verschiedene Seiten von sich und von ihrer Musik. Die Titel wirken wie ein Streifzug durch bisherige Phasen der Jones-Musik.
Die neunfache Grammy-Gewinnerin Norah Jones ist für ihre eindringliche Musik bekannt. Nun veröffentlicht sie neue Songs, die in kurzen, improvisierten Sessions entstanden.
Die Ärzte veröffentlichen neuen Song
Ein neuer Song über „Abschied“ statt eine Auflösung der Band: Die Berliner Punker hatten bei ihren Fans zuletzt mit einem Ratespiel für Diskussionen gesorgt.
Das Trio hat einen neuen Song mit dem Titel „Abschied“ herausgebracht.
Hip-Hop trifft Soul in der Philharmonie
Die neue Platte sollte so warm klingen wie ein Song von Al Green aus den 70er Jahren: Konzertgänger können sich an diesem Samstag in der Philhamonie davon überzeugen, ob Max Mutzke das gelungen ist.
Am neuen Album „Colors“ hat Max Mutzke ein Jahr mit dem Trio Monopunk gearbeitet.
Ariana Grande singt über ihre neue Unabhängigkeit
Nach dem „schlimmsten Jahr“ ihres Lebens will Ariana Grande musikalisch durchstarten. Noch vor ihrer Welttournee hat sie am vergangenen Freitag ein neues Album veröffentlicht. Das vorherige ist gerade einmal sechs Monate alt.
In den zwölf Songs des neuen Albums verarbeitet Ariana Grande eine  schwierige Phase ihres Privatlebens.
Jenseits des Mainstreams
Lokalmatadoren und internationale Acts waren beim Out of the Crowd-Festival am Samstag in der Kulturfabrik zu Gast.
Out Of The Crowd Festival, Grooms, photo : Caroline Martin
Food For Your Senses 2017: Gekommen, um zu bleiben
Neues Gelände und neuer Elan: Das Food For Your Senses findet nach zwei Jahren Pause erstmals auf dem Kirchberg statt und kündigt sich wie die Sommerparty des Jahres an. Ein Stimmungsvideo und Fotos sehen Sie hier.
Los geht's: Gechillte Atmosphäre auf dem Food.
"Out Of The Crowd": Alternativer Sound
„Wir stellen uns nie die Frage, was wir machen wollen, ob das bei vielen ankommt, sondern holen Acts, die uns einfach gefallen“, sagt Sacha Schmitz. Einmal mehr hat er mit seinem Team Bands in die Kulturfabrik für diesen Samstag einladen können, die ideal in das Entdeckerfestival passen.

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Mehr Anerkennung für das Aquarell
Zeigen, austauschen und lernen: Zehn Luxemburger Aquarellmaler messen sich derzeit auf einem italienischen Künstlertreffen mit der internationalen Szene. Sie wollen mehr Anerkennung für diese Technik.
Zehn Luxemburger Künstler nehmen an der Kunstkonvention „FabrianoInAcquarello“ in Italien teil.
JEAN PIERRE MARIELLA, PHOTO GUY WOLFF 28.11.2006

Critique: Deux violoncelles sur un plateau

«Les mots et la chose», avec Jean-Pierre Marielle au théâtre des Capucins: critique publiée le 30 novembre 2006.
Kultur 2 Min. 25.04.2019

Décès de l'acteur Jean-Pierre Marielle à l'âge de 87 ans

Kultur 24.04.2019
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 15, 2012 French actor Jean-Pierre Marielle poses at his home on March 15, 2012 in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris. - Marielle passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 87, his family has announced. (Photo by Jo�l SAGET / AFP)

Décès de l'acteur Jean-Pierre Marielle à l'âge de 87 ans

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 15, 2012 French actor Jean-Pierre Marielle poses at his home on March 15, 2012 in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris. - Marielle passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 87, his family has announced. (Photo by Jo�l SAGET / AFP)
L'acteur inoubliable pour son interprétation de Monsieur de Saint-Colombe dans «Tous les matins du monde», est décédé mercredi.
Kultur 24.04.2019

„Dallas“-Star Ken Kercheval verstorben

Kultur 24.04.2019
19.03.2006, USA, Santa Monica: RECROP - Ken Kercheval, US-Schauspieler, aufgenommen bei den TV Land Awards 2006. Ken Kercheval, bekannt als Cliff Barnes aus der US-Fernsehserie «Dallas», ist tot. Der amerikanische Schauspieler ist im Alter von 83 Jahren gestorben. Foto: Lisa O'connor/Zuma Press/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

„Dallas“-Star Ken Kercheval verstorben

19.03.2006, USA, Santa Monica: RECROP - Ken Kercheval, US-Schauspieler, aufgenommen bei den TV Land Awards 2006. Ken Kercheval, bekannt als Cliff Barnes aus der US-Fernsehserie «Dallas», ist tot. Der amerikanische Schauspieler ist im Alter von 83 Jahren gestorben. Foto: Lisa O'connor/Zuma Press/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Kercheval spielte in der Kultserie den intriganten Öl-Tycoon und Ewing-Gegenspieler Cliff Barnes.
Kultur 24.04.2019

Mehr Anerkennung für das Aquarell

Kultur 11 von Sophia SCHÜLKE 2 Min. 24.04.2019
Zehn Luxemburger Künstler nehmen an der Kunstkonvention „FabrianoInAcquarello“ in Italien teil.

Mehr Anerkennung für das Aquarell

Zehn Luxemburger Künstler nehmen an der Kunstkonvention „FabrianoInAcquarello“ in Italien teil.
Zeigen, austauschen und lernen: Zehn Luxemburger Aquarellmaler messen sich derzeit auf einem italienischen Künstlertreffen mit der internationalen Szene. Sie wollen mehr Anerkennung für diese Technik.
Kultur 11 von Sophia SCHÜLKE 2 Min. 24.04.2019

Dick Rivers ist tot

Kultur 1 24.04.2019
(FILES) This file photo taken on March 20, 2006 in Paris shows French singer Dick Rivers. - French singer Dick Rivers died on April 24, 2019 on his 74th birthday. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

Dick Rivers ist tot

(FILES) This file photo taken on March 20, 2006 in Paris shows French singer Dick Rivers. - French singer Dick Rivers died on April 24, 2019 on his 74th birthday. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
Einer der Vorreiter des französischen Rock-and-Roll ist am Mittwoch gestorben.
Kultur 1 24.04.2019