Elf Bands hatten sich angekündigt und die Musikliebhaber kamen: Am Samstagabend ging die 16. Ausgabe des "Out of the Crowd"-Festivals in der Kulturfabrik über die Bühne.

Indiefestival „Out of the Crowd" zieht hunderte Musikfans an

The Choppy Bumpy Peaches aus Luxemburg und Built To Spill aus den USA - am Samstagabend ging die 16. Ausgabe des "Out of the Crowd"-Festivals über die Bühne. Elf Bands hatten sich angekündigt und die Musikliebhaber kamen zahlreich.

Das diesjährige Line-up „Out of the Crowd“ in der Kulturfabrik bot am Samstagabend eine internationale Bandbreite an Bands und Solokünstlern. Angekündigt hatten sich unter anderem die Indieband Built To Spill aus den USA, Peter Kernel mit Post-Punk aus der Schweiz, Town Portal aus Dänemark und Lysistrata mit Post-Hardcore aus Frankreich.

31 Das 'Out of the crowd festival 2019' in der Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette. Foto: Matic Zorman

Aus der hiesigen Szene standen auch The Choppy Bumpy Peaches auf dem Programm, die den Musikreigen dann auch gleich als erste Band eröffneten. Los ging es schon um 16 Uhr. Das Luxemburger Quartett Klein bereitete den Fans später eine Mischung aus Jazz und Post-Rock, dann gaben Jayle Jayle aus den USA ihren dunklen Goth Post-Rock zum Besten.

Als Headliner sorgten gegen 23 Uhr Beak aus Großbritannien für Stimmung. Die britische Elektro-Band um Geoff Barrow von Portishead, ihrerseits Pioniere des Trip Hop, steht für experimentellen Krautrock.

Der Abend ging schließlich nach Mitternacht mit einem groovigen und psychedelischen DJ-Set von Ratelach zu Ende.

