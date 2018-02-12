(M.G.) - Der Luxemburger Film Fund gewährt 19 vielversprechenden Projekten finanzielle Unterstützung in Höhe von insgesamt mehr als 14 Millionen Euro. Das gab der Fonds national de soutien à la production audiovisuelle am Montagmorgen bekannt.



Die Projekte sind in drei Kategorien aufgeteilt. Im Bereich Drehbuchgestaltung und Entwicklung gibt es Finanzhilfen von insgesamt 160.000 Euro. Der Großteil der Beihilfen, insgesamt 13.833.000 Euro, werden im Bereich der Produktion verteilt. Und in der Kategorie „Cineworld” werden Hilfen in Höhe von 270.000 Euro vergeben.



Insgesamt lagen dem Auswahlkomitee 38 Projekte vor. Da besonders viele Projekte eingereicht wurden und ein dementsprechend hoher Betrag an Beihilfen vergeben wurde, wird in diesem Jahr vorausichtlich eine Auswahlrunde ausfallen.



Drehbuchgestaltung und Entwicklung

Fanon – 30.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Fiktion – Autor: Philippe Bernard – Autor und Regisseur: Jean-Claude Barny – Produktion: Paul Thiltges Distributions.



– 30.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Fiktion – Autor: Philippe Bernard – Autor und Regisseur: Jean-Claude Barny – Produktion: Paul Thiltges Distributions. Mir géint d’Welt – 10.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Fiktion – Autorin: Rae Lyn Lee – Autor und Regisseur: Eric Lamhène – Produktion: Samsa Film.



– 10.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Fiktion – Autorin: Rae Lyn Lee – Autor und Regisseur: Eric Lamhène – Produktion: Samsa Film. My Fairy Troublemaker and Me – 90.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Animation – Autoren: Reza Memari, Silja Clemens et Michael Hülse –Autorin und Regisseurin: Caroline Origer – Produktion: Fabrique d’Images.



– 90.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Animation – Autoren: Reza Memari, Silja Clemens et Michael Hülse –Autorin und Regisseurin: Caroline Origer – Produktion: Fabrique d’Images. L’insondable Madame M. – 30.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Dokumentation – Autorinnen: Nathalie Ronvaux et Germaine Goetzinger – Autorin und Regisseurin: Françoise Levie – Produktion: Nowhere Land Productions.



Produktion



Le petit Nicolas, parfum d’enfance – 1.700.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Animation – Autoren: Michel Fessler, René Goscinny, Anne Goscinny et Jean-Jacques Sempe – Autor und Regisseur: Hefang Wei –Regisseure : Cédric Klapisch et Nicolas Debray – Produktion: Bidibul Productions.



– 1.700.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Animation – Autoren: Michel Fessler, René Goscinny, Anne Goscinny et Jean-Jacques Sempe – Autor und Regisseur: Hefang Wei –Regisseure : Cédric Klapisch et Nicolas Debray – Produktion: Bidibul Productions. Hope Gap – 1.200.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Fiktion – Autor und Regisseur: William Nicholson – Produktion: Bac Cinema.



– 1.200.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Fiktion – Autor und Regisseur: William Nicholson – Produktion: Bac Cinema. Nächst Statioun, Staffel 1 – 1.125.000 Euro – Serie im Bereich Animation – Autoren: Samir Oubechou, Hervé Benedetti, Nicolas Robin, Cyril Bossmann, Pascal Stervinou, Fanny Meeschaert, Cherif Sais, Laurent Witz – Autorin und Regisseurin: Sarah Sutter – Produktion: Zeilt Productions.



– 1.125.000 Euro – Serie im Bereich Animation – Autoren: Samir Oubechou, Hervé Benedetti, Nicolas Robin, Cyril Bossmann, Pascal Stervinou, Fanny Meeschaert, Cherif Sais, Laurent Witz – Autorin und Regisseurin: Sarah Sutter – Produktion: Zeilt Productions. De Bësch – 2.100.000 Euro – Serie im Bereich Fiktion – Autoren: Thierry Faber et Eric Lamhène – Autor und Regisseur: Christophe Wagner – Produktion: Samsa Film.

– 2.100.000 Euro – Serie im Bereich Fiktion – Autoren: Thierry Faber et Eric Lamhène – Autor und Regisseur: Christophe Wagner – Produktion: Samsa Film. The Brownie and the Witch – 140.000 Euro – Kurzfilm im Bereich Animation – Autor und Regisseur: David Burns – Produktion: Bac Cinema.



– 140.000 Euro – Kurzfilm im Bereich Animation – Autor und Regisseur: David Burns – Produktion: Bac Cinema. The Domestique – 1.200.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Fiktion –Autoren: Ciaran Cassidy et Sean Cook – auteur-réalisateur: Kieron J. Walsh – production: Calach Films.



– 1.200.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Fiktion –Autoren: Ciaran Cassidy et Sean Cook – auteur-réalisateur: Kieron J. Walsh – production: Calach Films. 7 Lives – 380.000 Euro – mittellanger Spielfilm im Bereich Fiktion in Virtual Reality – Autoren: Charles Ayats et David Calvo – Autor und Regisseur: Jan Kounen –Produktion : a_Bahn.

– 380.000 Euro – mittellanger Spielfilm im Bereich Fiktion in Virtual Reality – Autoren: Charles Ayats et David Calvo – Autor und Regisseur: Jan Kounen –Produktion : a_Bahn. My Identity is this Expanse! – 250.000 Euro – Kurzfilm im Bereich Fiktion in Virtual Reality – Autoren und Regisseure: Karolina Markiewicz et Pascal Piron – Produktion: a_Bahn.



– 250.000 Euro – Kurzfilm im Bereich Fiktion in Virtual Reality – Autoren und Regisseure: Karolina Markiewicz et Pascal Piron – Produktion: a_Bahn. Where is Anne Frank – 1.500.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Animation – Autor und Regisseur: Ari Folman – Produktion: Samsa Film.

– 1.500.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Animation – Autor und Regisseur: Ari Folman – Produktion: Samsa Film. Die Perle der Giganten aka Filz – 2.300.000 Euro –Spielfilm im Bereich Fiktion – Autor: Anja Kömmerling – Regisseur: Pol Cruchten – Produktion: Iris Productions.

– 2.300.000 Euro –Spielfilm im Bereich Fiktion – Autor: Anja Kömmerling – Regisseur: Pol Cruchten – Produktion: Iris Productions. Luxembourg: année zéro – 1.000.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Dokumentation – Autoren und Regisseure: Jean Huot, Nima Azarmgin et Thomas Tomschak – Produktion: Skill Lab.



– 1.000.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Dokumentation – Autoren und Regisseure: Jean Huot, Nima Azarmgin et Thomas Tomschak – Produktion: Skill Lab. Le voyage du prince – 900.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Animation – Autorin: Anik Le Ray – Autor und Regissuer: Jean-François Laguionie – Produktion: Melusine Productions.



– 900.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Animation – Autorin: Anik Le Ray – Autor und Regissuer: Jean-François Laguionie – Produktion: Melusine Productions. Alice – 38.000 Euro – Kurzfilm im Bereich Fiktion – Autorin: Elodie Malanda – Autorin und Regisseurin: Eileen Byrne – Produktion: Paul Thiltges Distributions.



„Cineworld”

Yalda – 120.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Fiktion – Autor und Regisseur: Massoud Bakhshi – Produktion: Amour Fou Luxembourg.

– 120.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Fiktion – Autor und Regisseur: Massoud Bakhshi – Produktion: Amour Fou Luxembourg. The Orphanage – 150.000 Euro – Spielfilm im Bereich Fiktion – Autorin und Regisseurin: Shahrbanoo Sadat – Produktion: Samsa Film.





