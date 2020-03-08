Kultur 34 Heute um 09:06
Düdelingen in keltischer Hand
Die 23. Auflage des Zeltic zog am Samstag zahlreiche Freunde des Genres in ihren Bann. Bildergalerie eines gelungenen Abends.
(TJ) - Jahr für Jahr gehört das Festival keltischer Musik zum festen Bestandteil der Konzert-Agenda. Bands wie Billow World, Celtic Social Club oder etwa die Red Hot Chili Pipers und The Luxembourg Pipe Band - um nur diese zu nennen - wirken wie ein Magnet auf die Freunde der Musikgattung und so war auch die 23. Auflage des Zeltik ein Erfolg.
Liebhaber der keltischen Klänge waren zahlreich nach Düdelingen geströmt und erlebten ein Festival ganz nach ihrem Geschmack.
Klicken Sie sich durch die Fotos eines gelungenen Abends:
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
