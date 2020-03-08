Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

Düdelingen in keltischer Hand
Die 23. Auflage des Zeltic zog am Samstag zahlreiche Freunde des Genres in ihren Bann. Bildergalerie eines gelungenen Abends.
Die 23. Auflage des Zeltic zog am Samstag zahlreiche Freunde des Genres in ihren Bann. Bildergalerie eines gelungenen Abends.

(TJ) - Jahr für Jahr gehört das Festival keltischer Musik zum festen Bestandteil der Konzert-Agenda. Bands wie Billow World, Celtic Social Club oder etwa die Red Hot Chili Pipers und The Luxembourg Pipe Band - um nur diese zu nennen - wirken wie ein Magnet auf die Freunde der Musikgattung und so war auch die 23. Auflage des Zeltik ein Erfolg.

Liebhaber der keltischen Klänge waren zahlreich nach Düdelingen geströmt und erlebten ein Festival ganz nach ihrem Geschmack. 

Klicken Sie sich durch die Fotos eines gelungenen Abends:

34
Foto: Laurent Blum
Bildergalerie
Bitte scrollen Sie nach unten,
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum
Foto: Laurent Blum


"Out Of The Crowd": Alternativer Sound
„Wir stellen uns nie die Frage, was wir machen wollen, ob das bei vielen ankommt, sondern holen Acts, die uns einfach gefallen“, sagt Sacha Schmitz. Einmal mehr hat er mit seinem Team Bands in die Kulturfabrik für diesen Samstag einladen können, die ideal in das Entdeckerfestival passen.

