Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

Nachrichten auf Deutsch Actualités en français Informações em português News in English
Die Stimmung kocht am Echternacher See
Die Band ITCHY heizteam Freitagabend dem Publikum ein.

Die Stimmung kocht am Echternacher See

Foto: Viktor Wittal
Die Band ITCHY heizteam Freitagabend dem Publikum ein.
Der erste Festivaltag des e-Lake ist vorbei. Unser Fotograf hat den Abend in Bildern festgehalten. Aber auch am Samstag und Sonntag geht es weiter mit der Party am See.
Kultur 52 Vor 33 Minuten

Die Stimmung kocht am Echternacher See

Der erste Festivaltag des e-Lake ist vorbei. Unser Fotograf hat den Abend in Bildern festgehalten. Aber auch am Samstag und Sonntag geht es weiter mit der Party am See.

(dho) - Am Echternacher See ist seit Freitagnachmittag einiges los. Das Musikfestival e-Lake lockt mit Bands wie Fünf Sterne Deluxe, Kensington, Versus You oder Dëppegéisser zahlreiche Fans an den beschaulichen Ort. Seit Jahren organisiert der Echternacher Jugendclub das Event. Nach dem Motto: Von der Jugend, für die Jugend, kostet es demnach keinen Eintritt.

Die Organisatoren rechnen mit mehr als 20.000 Besuchern übers Wochenende. Das Festival dauert noch bis Sonntagnacht. Das Line-up ist hier zu finden. Unsere Galerie zeigt, was am Samstagabend in Echternach so los war.

52
THE KOOTERS / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
Viktor WITTAL
Bildergalerie
Bitte scrollen Sie nach unten,
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
THE KOOTERS / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
THE KOOTERS / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
JOHNNY RAKETE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
JOHNNY RAKETE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
JOHNNY RAKETE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
JOHNNY RAKETE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
JOMO / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
JOMO / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
JOMO / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
JOMO / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
JOMO / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
JOMO / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
JOMO / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
JOMO / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
KENSINGTON / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
KENSINGTON / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
KENSINGTON / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
KENSINGTON / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
KENSINGTON / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
KENSINGTON / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
KENSINGTON / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
KENSINGTON / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL


Lesen Sie mehr zu diesem Thema

Fünf Sterne Deluxe ist e-Lake-Headliner 2018
Fünf Sterne Deluxe, Itchy, Kensington, Versus You, de Läb, Zero Point Five, Der Däiwel, DJ Mark Sixma, Ørjan Nilsen und Markus Schulz sind die Headliner der 23. Ausgabe des e-Lake-Festivals vom 10. bis zum 12. August in Echternach.

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Zum Start gab's ein Fahrrad, zwei Jahre später folgte der Rausschmiss: Mehrere Musikerinnen hatten über „unangemessenes“ Verhalten von Daniele Gatti geklagt.

#MeToo: Amsterdamer Concertgebouw entlässt Chefdirigenten Gatti

Der berühmte Dirigent soll Sängerinnen begrabscht haben. In Amsterdam reagiert man schnell auf die Vorwürfe: Daniele Gatti muss gehen.
Kultur 2 Min. 02.08.2018

US-Schauspielerin Mary Carlisle mit 104 Jahren gestorben

Kultur 1 02.08.2018

US-Schauspielerin Mary Carlisle mit 104 Jahren gestorben

Die aus Filmen mit Stars wie Bing Crosby und Greta Garbo bekannte US-Schauspielerin und Sängerin Mary Carlisle ist tot.
Kultur 1 02.08.2018

Museumskater aus „verhexter Wohnung“ von Michail Bulgakow entführt

Kultur 1 01.08.2018
Die schwarze Katze "Behemoth" ist die auffälligste Figur in Bulgakows berühmtestem Werk "Der Meister und Margarita".

Museumskater aus „verhexter Wohnung“ von Michail Bulgakow entführt

Die schwarze Katze "Behemoth" ist die auffälligste Figur in Bulgakows berühmtestem Werk "Der Meister und Margarita".
Schock im Michail-Bulgakow-Museum in Moskau: Der schwarze Langhaar-Kater "Behemoth", Doppelgänger der gleichnamigen Katze aus dem berühmten Roman "Der Meister und Margarita", wurde entführt und war mehrere Stunden vermisst.
Kultur 1 01.08.2018

Ein Augenblick für die Kunst

Kultur 6 1 von Daniel CONRAD 4 Min. 01.08.2018
Carlo Abba bei der Arbeit am Place de Paris.

Ein Augenblick für die Kunst

Carlo Abba bei der Arbeit am Place de Paris.
Wie das „Gare Art Festival“ dazu einlädt, im städtischen Trubel einen Moment für die Kunst innezuhalten.
Kultur 6 1 von Daniel CONRAD 4 Min. 01.08.2018

39 Stellungnahmen zum Kulturentwicklungsplan

Kultur von Daniel CONRAD 2 Min. 01.08.2018
Jo Kox hatte Ende Juni im Rahmen der Assises Culturelles seine Vorlage präsentiert.

39 Stellungnahmen zum Kulturentwicklungsplan

Jo Kox hatte Ende Juni im Rahmen der Assises Culturelles seine Vorlage präsentiert.
Die Details der Eingaben sollen in den kommenden Tagen auf culture.lu veröffentlicht werden.
Kultur von Daniel CONRAD 2 Min. 01.08.2018