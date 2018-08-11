Die Stimmung kocht am Echternacher See

Der erste Festivaltag des e-Lake ist vorbei. Unser Fotograf hat den Abend in Bildern festgehalten. Aber auch am Samstag und Sonntag geht es weiter mit der Party am See.
(dho) - Am Echternacher See ist seit Freitagnachmittag einiges los. Das Musikfestival e-Lake lockt mit Bands wie Fünf Sterne Deluxe, Kensington, Versus You oder Dëppegéisser zahlreiche Fans an den beschaulichen Ort. Seit Jahren organisiert der Echternacher Jugendclub das Event. Nach dem Motto: Von der Jugend, für die Jugend, kostet es demnach keinen Eintritt.
Die Organisatoren rechnen mit mehr als 20.000 Besuchern übers Wochenende. Das Festival dauert noch bis Sonntagnacht. Das Line-up ist hier zu finden. Unsere Galerie zeigt, was am Samstagabend in Echternach so los war.
52
THE KOOTERS / Foto: Viktor WITTAL
Viktor WITTAL
Bildergalerie
Bitte scrollen Sie nach unten,
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
THE KOOTERS / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
JOHNNY RAKETE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
JOHNNY RAKETE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
JOMO / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
JOMO / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
JOMO / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
DE LÄB / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
ITCHY / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
JOMO / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
FÜNF STERNE DELUXE / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
KENSINGTON / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
KENSINGTON / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
KENSINGTON / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
KENSINGTON / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
e-lake festival, Echternach 2018 / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL
Fünf Sterne Deluxe, Itchy, Kensington, Versus You, de Läb, Zero Point Five, Der Däiwel, DJ Mark Sixma, Ørjan Nilsen und Markus Schulz sind die Headliner der 23. Ausgabe des e-Lake-Festivals vom 10. bis zum 12. August in Echternach.
Schock im Michail-Bulgakow-Museum in Moskau: Der schwarze Langhaar-Kater "Behemoth", Doppelgänger der gleichnamigen Katze aus dem berühmten Roman "Der Meister und Margarita", wurde entführt und war mehrere Stunden vermisst.
Schock im Michail-Bulgakow-Museum in Moskau: Der schwarze Langhaar-Kater "Behemoth", Doppelgänger der gleichnamigen Katze aus dem berühmten Roman "Der Meister und Margarita", wurde entführt und war mehrere Stunden vermisst.