Der erste Festivaltag des e-Lake ist vorbei. Unser Fotograf hat den Abend in Bildern festgehalten. Aber auch am Samstag und Sonntag geht es weiter mit der Party am See.

Die Stimmung kocht am Echternacher See

(dho) - Am Echternacher See ist seit Freitagnachmittag einiges los. Das Musikfestival e-Lake lockt mit Bands wie Fünf Sterne Deluxe, Kensington, Versus You oder Dëppegéisser zahlreiche Fans an den beschaulichen Ort. Seit Jahren organisiert der Echternacher Jugendclub das Event. Nach dem Motto: Von der Jugend, für die Jugend, kostet es demnach keinen Eintritt.



Die Organisatoren rechnen mit mehr als 20.000 Besuchern übers Wochenende. Das Festival dauert noch bis Sonntagnacht. Das Line-up ist hier zu finden. Unsere Galerie zeigt, was am Samstagabend in Echternach so los war.



52 THE KOOTERS / Foto: Viktor WITTAL Viktor WITTAL

