Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
«Chien 51» de Laurent Gaudé, un inquiétant polar dystopique
Kultur 3 Min. Heute um 11:45
Exklusiv für Abonnenten
Nouvelle parution

«Chien 51» de Laurent Gaudé, un inquiétant polar dystopique

Laurent Gaudé livre un polar dystopique mettant en scène un monde en faillite, vendu au plus offrant, dont il scanne les maux.
Nouvelle parution

«Chien 51» de Laurent Gaudé, un inquiétant polar dystopique

Laurent Gaudé livre un polar dystopique mettant en scène un monde en faillite, vendu au plus offrant, dont il scanne les maux.
Photo: Jean-Luc Bertini
Dans son nouveau roman «Chien 51» Laurent Gaudé photographie un monde sombre et inquiétant: le nôtre dans les temps à venir?
Kultur 3 Min. Heute um 11:45
Exklusiv für Abonnenten
Nouvelle parution

«Chien 51» de Laurent Gaudé, un inquiétant polar dystopique

Franck COLOTTE
Franck COLOTTE
 Dans son nouveau roman «Chien 51» Laurent Gaudé photographie un monde sombre et inquiétant: le nôtre dans les temps à venir?
Direkt weiterlesen?

Für nur 1,90€ pro Woche können Sie diesen Artikel „«Chien 51» de Laurent Gaudé, un inquiétant polar dystopique“ lesen und erhalten Zugang zu allen Artikeln.

  • Immer und überall bestens informiert
  • Rund um die Uhr Zugriff auf unsere Premium-Artikel
  • Gratis Newsapp für Ihr Smartphone und Tablet
Zu den Abonnements

Bereits Abonnent? Hier einloggen.

Lesen Sie mehr zu diesem Thema

Fin de la guerre d'Algérie en 1962
Algérie, une guerre française
Il y a soixante ans, le 18 mars 1962, les accords d’Evian mettaient fin à huit années de violences.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 2, 1958, French President of the Council General Charles de Gaulle arrives by helicopter at Fort National in Kabylia, during an inspection tour of the French army in Algeria, during the Algerian war. - In the 60 years since Algeria won independence from France, it has gone through multiple crises with its former occupier, often fuelled by domestic politics. (Photo by AFP)
C’est de bonne heure que je fis le choix de l’électricité: j’avais 16 ans, j’étais branché AC/DC en courant continu et j’avais, surtout, une irrévocable vocation: je serais «guitar hero».
Jimi Hendrix (1942 - 1970) performing at Madison Square Garden, New York City, 18th May 1969. (Photo by Walter Iooss Jr./Getty Images)
Les découvertes maritimes portugaises et l’esclavage qui en a découlé ont marqué jusqu’à nos jours l’idéal d’une société qui se dit non raciste.
DAKAR, SENEGAL - FEBRUARY 28: An Emancipation statue is seen at the Goree Island known as 'Island of Shame' due to its bad reputation in consequence of being a center of Atlantic slave trade between 15th to 19th century, in Dakar, Senegal on February 28, 2018. Island of Shame is now used as a museum to show colonialism and slavery activities of today's 'civilized' countries such as Portugal, Netherlands, England and France. (Photo by Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Les épreuves du bac 2019 ont démarré avec la philo ce lundi pour 7.422 élèves en Lorraine. Pour la première fois, les élèves qui suivent l'enseignement français au Luxembourg n'avaient pas besoin d'aller à Thionville et ont déjà passé tous les écrits.

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

6.800 Zuschauer in den Kinosälen
Festival Cinéast zieht Bilanz
Zu den mehr als 120 Vorstellungen in einem Dutzend Kinos im Großherzogtum kamen Tausende Zuschauer.
Mit der Preiszeremonie am Samstag, dem 22.Oktober, war die diesjährige Ausgabe offiziell noch nicht beendet.
Kurz vor Halloween hätte die Kinowoche düsterer ausfallen können, doch mit den Neuheiten der kommenden Woche ist für jedes Gemüt etwas dabei.
L'ensemble vocal du Fëschmaart et leur chef en présentant leur traditionnel "Allerséileconcert" entendent fêter quelques anniversaires reportés à cause de la crise. sanitaire.
Mit der Preiszeremonie am Samstag, dem 22.Oktober, war die diesjährige Ausgabe offiziell noch nicht beendet.
6.800 Zuschauer in den Kinosälen

Festival Cinéast zieht Bilanz

Zu den mehr als 120 Vorstellungen in einem Dutzend Kinos im Großherzogtum kamen Tausende Zuschauer.
Kultur 26.10.2022
Kultur 7 von Nora SCHLOESSER 26.10.2022
Kurz vor Halloween hätte die Kinowoche düsterer ausfallen können, doch mit den Neuheiten der kommenden Woche ist für jedes Gemüt etwas dabei.
Kultur 7 von Nora SCHLOESSER 26.10.2022
Maître du noir et de la lumière

Pierre Soulages s'est éteint à l'âge de 102 ans

Kultur 4 Min. 26.10.2022
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 28, 2014 French painter, engraver and sculptor, Pierre Soulages passes in front of one of his painting at the museum of the � Outrenoir � master (� ultra-black �), in the French southwestern city of Rodez. - French painter Pierre Soulages died at age 102 told his relatives to AFP on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Pascal PAVANI / AFP)
Maître du noir et de la lumière

Pierre Soulages s'est éteint à l'âge de 102 ans

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 28, 2014 French painter, engraver and sculptor, Pierre Soulages passes in front of one of his painting at the museum of the � Outrenoir � master (� ultra-black �), in the French southwestern city of Rodez. - French painter Pierre Soulages died at age 102 told his relatives to AFP on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Pascal PAVANI / AFP)
Le peintre a fait jaillir de la couleur du noir, longtemps signe de deuil et de mélancolie, toutes les autres couleurs .
Kultur 4 Min. 26.10.2022
„The Qwest-Challenge“

Für junge Talente und aufstrebende Rapper

Kultur 26.10.2022
Culture the Kid - Screaming Fields 2021 - Belval - Rockhal - 10/07/2021 - photo: claude piscitelli
„The Qwest-Challenge“

Für junge Talente und aufstrebende Rapper

Culture the Kid - Screaming Fields 2021 - Belval - Rockhal - 10/07/2021 - photo: claude piscitelli
Die Gewinner des partizipativen Hip-Hop-Freestyle-Musikwettbewerbs sind bekannt.
Kultur 26.10.2022
Kultur von Thierry HICK 6 Min. 26.10.2022
L'ensemble vocal du Fëschmaart et leur chef en présentant leur traditionnel "Allerséileconcert" entendent fêter quelques anniversaires reportés à cause de la crise. sanitaire.
Kultur von Thierry HICK 6 Min. 26.10.2022
Direkt weiterlesen?

Für nur 1,90€ pro Woche können Sie diesen Artikel „«Chien 51» de Laurent Gaudé, un inquiétant polar dystopique“ lesen und erhalten Zugang zu allen Artikeln.

  • Immer und überall bestens informiert
  • Rund um die Uhr Zugriff auf unsere Premium-Artikel
  • Gratis Newsapp für Ihr Smartphone und Tablet
Zu den Abonnements

Bereits Abonnent? Hier einloggen.