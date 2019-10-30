Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

CAL-Salon 2019: Kunst der Gegenwart
Kultur 52 Heute um 11:45

Gäste der Vernissage bewundern die Werke des diesjährigen Salon du Cercle artistique.

Gäste der Vernissage bewundern die Werke des diesjährigen Salon du Cercle artistique.
Foto: Laurent Blum
Insgesamt sind 138 zeitgenössische Kunstwerke beim diesjährigen Salon du Cercle artistique de Luxembourg im Tramschapp zu entdecken.
Thierry HICK
Thierry HICK
Insgesamt sind 138 zeitgenössische Kunstwerke beim diesjährigen Salon du Cercle artistique de Luxembourg im Tramschapp zu entdecken.

Mehr als 150 Künstler haben sich beworben, 46 hat die internationale Jury ausgewählt: Der Salon du Cercle Artistique de Luxembourg (CAL) im Kulturzentrum Tramsschapp ist ein Treffen der Gegenwartskunst, der für die Luxemburger Szene den Höhepunkt des jährlichen Schaffens markieren soll.

Am Samstagabend fand die Vernissage der 2019-Ausgabe statt.

52
Foto: Laurent Blum
Bei dieser Gelegenheit wurde der "Prix Révélation" an den jungen Künstler Pit Molling vergeben. Der Preis richtet sich an im Salon ausstellende Künstler, die nicht älter als 35 Jahre sind und ist mit 2.500 Euro dotiert. 

Pit Molling ist der Preisträger des diesjährigen "Prix Révélation".
Pit Molling ist der Preisträger des diesjährigen "Prix Révélation".
Foto: Laurent Blum

Beim CAL-Salon sind dieses Jahr insgesamt 138 Werke bis zum 14. November im Tramschapp zu entdecken. 

Alle Infos zum Salon unter: www.cal.lu

