Swedish director Ruben Ostlund (C) poses on stage with French actress Juliette Binoche (L) and Spanish director and President of the Feature Film Jury Pedro Almodovar after he was awarded with the Palme d'Or for the film 'The Square' on May 28, 2017 during the closing ceremony of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Alberto PIZZOLI

