Zwölf Verletzte bei Attacke auf Studenten in Nicaragua Foto: AFP

Riot police agents block the road as demonstrators protest during a march to the National Congress to demand justice for the 43 deaths in recent protests in Managua on May 2, 2018 Riot police agents blocked a demonstration leaded by students on Wednesday demanding justice for the 43 deaths after days of protests sparked by reforms in the deficit-stricken social security system, but the unrest quickly swelled on the back of widespread resentment of President Daniel Ortega's perceived authoritarianism. / AFP PHOTO / Inti OCON