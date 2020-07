Zehntausende bei erstem Freitagsgebet in Hagia Sophia

TOPSHOT - Men perform the Friday prayer on July 24, 2020 outside Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, the first muslim prayer held at the landmark since it was reconverted to a mosque despite international condemnation. - A top Turkish court revoked the sixth-century monument's status as a museum on July 10 and Turkish President then ordered the building to reopen for Muslim worship. The UNESCO World Heritage site in historic Istanbul was first built as a cathedral in the Christian Byzantine Empire but was converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)

AFP