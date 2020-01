"We will miss them": Letzte Sitzungswoche für Briten in Straßburg

We shall mourn the loss of our trusted MEPs.



We are grateful for all they did. People like @SebDance @julie4nw @catherinemep @JaneBrophyLD @MollyMEP @AlynSmith @RCorbettMEP will be so very much missed.



What a loss to all of us.

How sad for them.



Just one silver lining. https://t.co/LZaTPETdtb