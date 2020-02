Wahllokale in Irland geöffnet: Sinn Fein hofft auf Sensation

Foto: AFP

A woman fills out her ballot paper in a booth as her dog waits patiently, at Bunscoil Chriost Ri school in Cork, in southern Ireland on February 8, 2020, as voting gets underway in the Irish General election. - Polls opened across the country at 0700 GMT, although a small number of islands off the west coast voted on Friday to allow for rough seas that could disrupt the transport of ballots by boat. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)