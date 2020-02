Wahlen im Iran: Im Würgegriff der Hardliner

Foto: AFP

Iranians hold portraits of former and current Supreme Leaders, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as they queue up to vote during parliamentary elections at the Shah Abdul Azim shrine on the southern outskirts of Tehran on February 21, 2020. - Iranians began voting in a parliamentary election which conservatives are expected to dominate, capitalising on public anger against moderate conservative President Hassan Rouhani over a ravaged economy, corruption and multiple crises. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)