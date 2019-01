Vor Handelsgesprächen: US-Anklage gegen Chinas Telekom-Gigant Huawei AFP

A woman uses her smartphone while walking past advertising outside a Huawei store in Beijing on January 29, 2019. - Asian markets fell on January 29 as the charging of Chinese giant Huawei in the US cast a shadow over upcoming trade talks, while investors were also tracking a Wall Street sell-off fuelled by concerns corporate profits. (Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP)