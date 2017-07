TOPSHOT - A journalist holds a banner on July 24, 2017 outside the headquarters of opposition daily newspaper Cumhuriyet in Istanbul. Seventeen directors and journalists from one of Turkey's most respected opposition newspapers go on trial on July 24 after spending over eight months behind bars in a case which has raised new alarm over press freedoms under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. / AFP PHOTO / OZAN KOSE

AFP