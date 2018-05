Venezuela wählt neuen Präsidenten - Kritik aus Chile an Maduro AFP

A man walks past a graffiti in support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, on May 19, 2018 on the eve of the country's presidential election. Venezuela holds presidential elections on May 20, in which Maduro is seeking a second six-year term. / AFP PHOTO / Luis ROBAYO