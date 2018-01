(FILES) This file photo taken on December 5, 2017 shows Steve Bannon speaking before introducing former Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore during a campaign event at Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope, Alabama. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has described a meeting between President Donald Trump's son Don Jr and a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential election campaign as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic," The Guardian reported on January 3, 2018 .Bannon made the scathing comments in Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," which is to be published next week. "They're going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV," Bannon reportedly said. / AFP PHOTO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / JOE RAEDLE

Foto: AFP