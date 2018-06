USA setzen Manöver mit Südkorea aus AFP

(FILES) This file photo taken on April 26, 2017 shows South Korean and US soldiers watching from an observation post during a joint live firing drill between South Korea and the US at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, 65 kms northeast of Seoul. The US military has indefinitely postponed major joint exercises with South Korea, an official told AFP on June 14, 2018, acting on President Donald Trump's pledge to halt the "provocative" military drills following his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je