"Urbi et orbi" und Osterbotschaft von Papst Franziskus

Foto: AFP
Papst Franziskus feiert an diesem Sonntag mit Zehntausenden Gläubigen aus aller Welt auf dem Petersplatz in Rom die Ostermesse.
International 21 2 Min. Vor 27 Minuten aktualisiert

Papst Franziskus feiert an diesem Sonntag mit Zehntausenden Gläubigen aus aller Welt auf dem Petersplatz in Rom die Ostermesse.

(rc/dpa) - Papst Franziskus hat mit Zehntausenden Gläubigen die Ostermesse auf dem Petersplatz gefeiert. Überschattet wurden die Feierlichkeiten von einer verheerenden Anschlagsserie in Sri Lanka, bei der am Ostersonntag auch katholische Kirchen angegriffen wurden. Wie bereits in früheren Jahren verzichtete der Papst an diesem Ostersonntag auch auf eine Predigt. Nach der Messe verkündete das katholische Kirchenoberhaupt seine Osterbotschaft. Darin geht der Papst üblicherweise auf Konflikte und Notlagen weltweit ein. 

Außerdem äußerte sich der Papst zu den traurigen Anschlägen in Sri Lanka.  „Mit großer Trauer habe ich die Nachricht von den schweren Anschlägen erhalten, die ausgerechnet heute, an Ostern, Trauer und Schmerz in einige Kirchen und andere Gemeinschaftsorte in Sri Lanka getragen haben. Ich möchte der christlichen Gemeinschaft, die getroffen wurde, während sie im Gebet gesammelt war, sowie allen Opfern solch grausamer Gewalt meine Nähe und Zuneigung aussprechen. Ich empfehle dem Herrn diejenigen an, die auf tragische Weise verstorben sind und bete für all jene, die aufgrund dieses dramatischen Ereignisses leiden.“  

Zum Schluss erteilte Franziskus von der Mittelloggia des Petersdoms den traditionellen Segen "Urbi et orbi", "Der Stadt und dem Erdkreis".

21
Pope Francis celebrates the Easter Sunday mass on April 21, 2019 at St. Peter's square in the Vatican. - Christians around the world are marking the Holy Week, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, leading up to his resurrection on Easter. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)
AFP
Für das höchste christliche Fest hatten niederländische Blumenlieferanten den Platz vor der Basilika mit fast 55.000 Osterglocken, Tulpen, Hyazinthen und weiteren Blumen geschmückt. Seit 33 Jahren kümmern sich darum Teams aus den Niederlanden. Dieses Jahr stehen 1.500 Strelitzien im Zentrum der Dekoration. Sie sind auch als Paradiesvogelblumen bekannt, da sie mit ihren orangefarbenen, kammähnlichen Blüten und dem schlanken Stiel einem Vogel ähneln.   

 An Ostern feiern die Christen die Auferstehung von Jesus Christus. Es ist ihr wichtigstes Fest. Der Segen „Urbi et Orbi“ gehört zu den bekanntesten Riten der römisch-katholischen Kirche. Die lateinische Formel bedeutet „Der Stadt und dem Erdkreis“ und wird nur Weihnachten, Ostern und nach einer Papstwahl verkündet.

