A person drives a vehicle under a heavy rainfall on July 9, 2017 in the 20th district of Paris. Paris subway authorities closed metro stations due to flooding after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded the French capital, officials said on July 10, 2017. A violent two-hour storm struck the city late Sunday, forcing the closure of about 15 stations due to flooding, although they reopened Monday morning and traffic was normal, the Paris transport authority, the RATP, said. / AFP PHOTO / Christophe DELATTRE

AFP