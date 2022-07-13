Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

Un an après les inondations, le marasme reste sidérant
Inondations du 14 juillet 2021
Inondations du 14 juillet 2021

Un an après les inondations, le marasme reste sidérant

La situation à Pepinster quatre mois après les inondations.
Inondations du 14 juillet 2021

Un an après les inondations, le marasme reste sidérant

La situation à Pepinster quatre mois après les inondations.
Photo: Tammy SCHMIT
La Wallonie surmonte peu à peu la catastrophe tout en se promettant de ne pas répéter les erreurs du passé.
Inondations du 14 juillet 2021
Inondations du 14 juillet 2021

Un an après les inondations, le marasme reste sidérant

Max HELLEFF
Max HELLEFF
 La Wallonie surmonte peu à peu la catastrophe tout en se promettant de ne pas répéter les erreurs du passé.
Lesen Sie mehr zu diesem Thema

La situation est toujours critique pour de nombreuses victimes des inondations de juillet en Belgique. Parmi les sinistrés de Pepinster, nombreux sont ceux qui attendent toujours leur indemnisation.
Die Situation in Pepinster (B), vier Monate nach der Hochwasserkatastrophe. / Foto: Tammy SCHMIT
La Belgique rend hommage, mardi, aux victimes des inondations d'une ampleur inédite qui ont dévasté la région de Liège (est) les 14 et 15 juillet, avec une journée de «deuil national». Le temps fort en sera une minute de silence que tout le pays est appelé à observer à midi.
A local resident exits his house facing the destroyed and flooded road in Trooz, near Liege, on July 16, 2021. - The death toll from devastating floods in Europe soared to at least 126 on July 16, 2021, most in western Germany where emergency responders were frantically searching for missing people. In Belgium, the government confirmed the death toll had jumped to 20 - earlier reports had said 23 dead - with more than 21,000 people left without electricity in one region. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

