A firefighter runs with a hose as he works to put out a fire in Biguglia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, on July 24, 2017. Dozens of firefighters were battling a blaze on the French island of Corsica on July 24 that has spread across 900 hectares of forest and was threatening homes, emergency services said. Residents were evacuated from homes at the edge of the town of Biguglia, on the island's northeastern coast. / AFP PHOTO / PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA

