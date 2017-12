This photo taken on December 23, 2017 shows residents looking at the Cabuyao Bridge, which collapsed after being hit by Tropical Storm Tembin, in Barangay Dalama, Tubod, Lanao del Norte on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. Tens of thousands have been forced from their homes by a tropical storm that battered the southern Philippines leaving at least 182 dead, police and aid agencies said on December 24. / AFP PHOTO / MERLYN MANOS

AFP