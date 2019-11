Straßburger Weihnachtsmarkt geöffnet

AFP

French CRS riot police officers patrol during the opening day of the 450th traditional Christmas market in Strasbourg, eastern France, on November 22, 2019, one year after the deadly attack that killed five people. - On December 11, 2018, Cherif Chekatt, 29, opened fire on passers-by in Strasbourg Christmas market, killing five people and wounding 11. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP)