Britain's First Secretary of State Damian Green leaves his home in London on November 1, 2017. One of British Prime Minister Theresa May's closest ministerial colleagues on November 1 strongly denied inappropriate behaviour towards a journalist, as he became the most senior figure caught up in a Westminster sex scandal. May has ordered an investigation into an allegation that Damian Green, her de facto deputy and an old university friend, touched the woman's knee and sent her a suggestive text message before he joined the cabinet. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

AFP