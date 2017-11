Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) speaks to supporters flanked by his wife Auxilia at Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party headquarters in Harare on November 22, 2017. Zimbabwe's former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa flew home on November 22 to take power after the resignation of Robert Mugabe put an end to 37 years of authoritarian rule. Mnangagwa will be sworn in as president at an inauguration ceremony on November 24, officials said. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA

Foto: AFP