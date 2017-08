(FILES) This file photo taken on February 9, 2016 shows waves breaking against a pier and a lighthouse in Les Sables-d'Olonne, western France. Deaths due to weather-related disasters in Europe could increase fifty-fold from an estimated 3,000 per year recently to 152,000 by century's end, mainly due to climate change, researchers warned on August 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE

AFP