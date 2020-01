Polizei in Hongkong löst Protest mit Tränengas auf

AFP

People react from tear gas fired by police to disperse the crowd gathered for the 'universal siege on communists' rally at Chater Garden in Hong Kong on January 19, 2020. - Violence returned to Hong Kong's streets on January 19 with police firing tear gas to disperse crowds after a group of officers were beaten bloody by pro-democracy protesters. Thousands of people had gathered in the city's commercial district for a sanctioned rally calling for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability, the latest in seven months of protests that have upended the financial hub. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)