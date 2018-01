A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits at Kandahar Air base in Afghanistan on January 23, 2018. A squadron of A-10C 'Warthog' Thunderbolt IIs deployed to this sprawling airfield in southern Afghanistan last week and has already started flying missions as part of a US and Afghan air campaign targeting Taliban drug facilities. The $19 million aircraft, beloved by ground troops and so far spared from Air Force efforts to ground them for budgetary reasons, will also support counterterrorism efforts. / AFP PHOTO / SHAH MARAI

