(FILES) This file photo taken on September 27, 2014 shows This picture shows a general view of the fright terminal at the Port of Dover in Dover. British police arrested an 18-year-old man on September 16, in connection to their investigation into the bombing of a packed London Underground train. "The 18-year-old man was arrested by Kent Police in the port area of Dover this morning, Saturday, 16 September, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act," police said in a statement describing the arrest as "significant". / AFP PHOTO / Andrew Cowie

