(FILES) This file photo taken on January 07, 2016 shows French Front National (FN) far-right party's President Marine Le Pen delivering New Year's wishes to the press at the FN headquarters in Nanterre. Marine Le Pen, far-right candidate defeated in the second round of the French presidential election, has regained the presidency of the Front National party on May 15, 2017 two weeks after she resigned her post to run for the election. / AFP PHOTO / LIONEL BONAVENTURE

AFP