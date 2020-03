Möglicher Kanzlerkandidat Friedrich Merz positiv getestet

AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 22, 2019 German conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party's politician Friedrich Merz poses before the start of the party's annual congress in Leipzig, eastern Germany. - The race to succeed Angela Merkel as Germany's chancellor contiunues after her protegee Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer threw in the towel as leader of the centre-right CDU party. Friedrich Merz will run for the leadership of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) acording to News agency DPA quoting sources close to him on Febuary 12, 2020. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)