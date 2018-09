Mehrere Tote nach Schüssen in Maryland AFP

Police block off roads after an unidentified assailant opened fire at a warehouse complex September 20, 2018 in Aberdeen, Maryland, killing and wounding multiple people, authorities said. - A lone suspect was in critical condition at a local hospital, according to Harford County sheriff Jeffrey Gahler. Police would not confirm reports that the shooter was a woman, but revealed that the suspect had not been shot by police. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)