Masern-Quarantäne in Los Angeles AFP

The California State Los Angeles university campus is pictured during a measles quarantine that was issued for staff and students on April 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. - Dozens of people at two California universities have been quarantined as US health officials battle to stop the spread of a nationwide measles outbreak, authorities said April 25. The Department of Public Health said hundreds of students and staff at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and California State University (Cal State) had been exposed to a measles carrier earlier this month. Those who couldn't prove they had been inoculated had been quarantined, it said. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)