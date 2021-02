Lage in Myanmar spitzt sich zu: Polizei reagiert mit Gewalt

A woman is in intensive care in Nay Pyi Taw after being shot in the head during today's demonstration. A doctor from the general hospital said her prognosis was not good. “She could die at any time,” he said. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

