Kostenlose Wifi-Hotspots dank EU-Förderung

Always connected to EyoU! 💙 🇪🇺 💛 This is our purpose with the #WIFI4EU initiative. We want to promote free Wi-Fi connectivity in public spaces such as parks, squares, public building, libraries, health centres, and museums everywhere in 🇪🇺 Europe. . A new WiFi4EU call for applications is now open for municipalities, apply by tomorrow April 5 until 5:00PM. More information about how to register here 👉 https://wifi4eu.ec.europa.eu/#/home . #EU #ThisIsTheEU #DigitalSingleMarket #SingleMarket #Wifi #Internet #FreeWifi