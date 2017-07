European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) delivers a speech in front of (front from C,L) former US President Bill Clinton, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Helmut Kohl's widow Maike Kohl-Richter, European Parliament president Antonio Tajani and European Council President Donald Tusk as they attend a ceremony for late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on July 1, 2017. Kohl, who oversaw German reunification and was a driving force in Europe's integration, died on June 16 at age of 87. / AFP PHOTO / PATRICK HERTZOG

Foto: AFP