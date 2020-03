Italien: Gähnende, gespenstige Leere nach einem Monat Quarantäne

TOPSHOT - Don Giuseppe Corbari, parson of the Church of Robbiano, poses between selfie photographs sent in by his congregation members and glued to empty pews, before celebrating Sunday mass in Giussano on March 22, 2020. - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on March 21 ordered all non-essential companies and factories to close nationwide to stem a coronavirus pandemic that has killed 4,825 people in the country in a month. "The decision taken by the government is to close down all productive activity throughout the territory that is not strictly necessary, crucial, indispensable, to guarantee us essential goods and services," Conte said in a late-night TV address (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

AFP