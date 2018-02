Firefighters work at the site of an explosion at the Saipol factory in Dieppe on February 17, 2018 which left one person dead and another missing. One technician died and another is missing after an explosion occurred in one of the large tanks of the Saipol oil production plant during a maintenance operation in Dieppe, according to French MP Sebastien Jumel. / AFP PHOTO / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

AFP