International 8 Min. Heute um 16:45
Election présidentielle
Il y a vingt ans, le choc Le Pen
Le 21 avril 2002, Jean-Marie Le Pen crée une immense surprise en arrivant second au premier tour de l’élection présidentielle, derrière Jacques Chirac.
International 8 Min. Heute um 16:45
Election présidentielle
Il y a vingt ans, le choc Le Pen
Le 21 avril 2002, le patron du Front National Jean-Marie Le Pen est qualifié pour le second tour de l’élection présidentielle.
Für nur 2,50€ pro Woche können Sie diesen Artikel „Il y a vingt ans, le choc Le Pen“ lesen und erhalten Zugang zu allen Artikeln.
-
Immer und überall bestens informiert
-
Rund um die Uhr Zugriff auf unsere Premium-Artikel
-
Gratis Newsapp für Ihr Smartphone und Tablet
Bereits Abonnent? Hier einloggen.