Il y a vingt ans, le choc Le Pen

Le 21 avril 2002, Jean-Marie Le Pen crée une immense surprise en arrivant second au premier tour de l’élection présidentielle, derrière Jacques Chirac.
Le 21 avril 2002, Jean-Marie Le Pen crée une immense surprise en arrivant second au premier tour de l’élection présidentielle, derrière Jacques Chirac.
Le 21 avril 2002, le patron du Front National Jean-Marie Le Pen est qualifié pour le second tour de l’élection présidentielle.
Le 21 avril 2002, le patron du Front National Jean-Marie Le Pen est qualifié pour le second tour de l’élection présidentielle.
Stichwahl in Frankreich
Was, wenn Marine Le Pen gewinnt?
Marine Le Pen hat Chancen auf den Sieg in der Stichwahl. Als Präsidentin würde sie sich Putin annähern und die EU sprengen. Eine Analyse.
French far-right party Rassemblement National's (RN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen leads a meeting with her campaign staff members, after the final results of the first round of the Presidential election in Paris, on April 11, 2022. - French president and candidate for his reelection came first in the first round of voting with 27.85 percent and Le Pen came second with 23.15 percent. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

Bilder des Tages
Spektakuläre Fotos, Erschreckendes und Schnappschüsse aus aller Welt. Kurz und prägnant gebündelt in unserer Rubrik Bilder des Tages.
19. April: Dieser Schwan hat sich an die Umweltverschmutzung angepasst und das Nest für seine Eier und Küken aus Plastikmüll auf Plastikmüll gebaut. Festgehalten hat der AFP-Fotograf den Schwan in der serbischen Hauptstadt Belgrad. Rund ein Drittel der Haushalte der 1,6 Millionen-Einwohner-Stadt ist nicht an ein Abwassersystem angeschlossen. Die Menschen nutzen Klärgruben, in die auch ihr Müll wandert – und das ganze landet dann am Ende in der Donau.
Spektakuläre Fotos, Erschreckendes und Schnappschüsse aus aller Welt. Kurz und prägnant gebündelt in unserer Rubrik Bilder des Tages.
International 42 19.04.2022
International von Dustin MERTES 6 Min. 19.04.2022
Offiziell herrscht noch Uneinigkeit über die Untergangs-Ursache.
Über die Ursache des Untergangs am Donnerstag herrscht noch Uneinigkeit. Doch die Hinweise verdichten sich.
International von Dustin MERTES 6 Min. 19.04.2022
International 3 3 Min. 19.04.2022
12.04.2022, Polen, Przemysl: Irina und Oleg warten mit Dackel und ihrer Tochter (nicht im Bild) vor dem Grenzübergang Medyka auf polnischer Seite auf die Weiterfahrt in die Ukraine. Sie stammen aus Charkiw und wollen jetzt wieder in die Ukraine zurück. Bei Kriegsausbruch war die Familie erst zu Verwandten in die Nähe von Lwiw geflohen. Nach Angriffen in der Westukraine flohen sie weiter nach Südpolen, wo sie zweieinhalb Wochen bei Privatleuten unterkamen. Nun wollen sie wieder zu den Verwandten bei Lwiw, weil die Russen aus Charkiw «noch nicht weg» seien. «Natürlich wollen wir nachhause», sagt Oleg, der als Afghanistan-Veteran und Kriegsinvalide nicht eingezogen werden kann. Foto: Christoph Soeder/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Viele Ukrainer kehren zurück in die Gebiete, die ihre Armee wieder kontrolliert. Doch was zieht Ausländer in das vom Krieg verwüstete Land?
International 3 3 Min. 19.04.2022
International von Tom RÜDELL 19.04.2022
PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 17: A shoe is seen outside an Airbnb apartment rental along Suismon Street on April 17, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Last night, a shooting at a house party at the rental left two people dead and nine injured. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
Blutiges Osterwochenende: Insgesamt zehn „mass shootings“ verzeichnet das US-amerikanische „Gun Violence Archive“.
International von Tom RÜDELL 19.04.2022
International 2 Min. 18.04.2022
Protesters burn a barricade at the entrance to a shopping center during rioting in Norrkoping, Sweden on April 17, 2022. - Plans by a far-right group to publicly burn copies of the Koran sparked violent clashes with counter-demonstrators for the third day running in Sweden, police said on April 17, 2022. (Photo by Stefan JERREVANG / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT
Ein Rechtsextremist fährt durch Schweden und verbrennt den Koran. Viele sind empört – und äußern dies teilweise mit Gewalt.
International 2 Min. 18.04.2022
